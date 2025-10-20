How Beer Brats Became The Wisconsin Food Staple They Are Today

During the summer months and early autumn, it's time to get grilling. Besides burgers, there are few grill staples as classic as a sausage — especially bratwurst. From August to October, the legendary Wisconsin delicacy called the beer brat is in its finest form. Consisting of seasoned pork and veal, these sausages are salty, fatty, savory, and perfect when served with an ice-cold beer.

While bratwurst has southern German origins, beer brats in particular are definitely a Wisconsin thing. Various counties and cities claim ownership of this savory sausage treat, but it's a known fact that the state has been churning out beer brats for over 100 years. Usinger is a famous go-to for beer brats, and has been around since the 1880s. Madison's State Street Brats have been offering their unique red brats for beer boiling since the 1950s. Johnsonville, appropriately located in Johnsonville, WI, has been making brats since 1945, though locals will tell you that their sausage isn't the go-to for beer brats.

From selecting the best beer to cook your brats with to acceptable condiments, Wisconsinites have a very specific notion of how this celebrated dish should be served. That's because there's tradition, community, and an illustrious history all tied into this midwestern delight.