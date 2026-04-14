11 Popular Brands Actually Owned By Coca-Cola

As one of the biggest beverage companies in the entire world, Coca-Cola does much more than simply provide us with its titular drink. The Atlanta-based global juggernaut currently owns and produces hundreds of different drink brands for fans in many different countries to enjoy, which has proved incredibly profitable for the company overall. The company first diversified out of necessity, with Coca-Cola offices in Nazi Germany creating Fanta due to an inability to reproduce the classic Coke formula during wartime. This eventually led to Coke officially purchasing the rights to Fanta in 1946, thus beginning decades full of experimentation and expansion for the popular soda company.

Today, Coke products span several different genres, from sparkling water and juice to iced tea and milk. This diversity is so widespread that many Coke brands are remarkably far removed from the fizzy cola that the name is synonymous with. This means many consumers are blissfully unaware that their favorite drinks are actually made by Coca-Cola. Beyond the more obvious Coke brands like Sprite and Fanta, these are just a handful of different brands that are owned by Coca-Cola that you may not know were a part of the team.