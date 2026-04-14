11 Popular Brands Actually Owned By Coca-Cola
As one of the biggest beverage companies in the entire world, Coca-Cola does much more than simply provide us with its titular drink. The Atlanta-based global juggernaut currently owns and produces hundreds of different drink brands for fans in many different countries to enjoy, which has proved incredibly profitable for the company overall. The company first diversified out of necessity, with Coca-Cola offices in Nazi Germany creating Fanta due to an inability to reproduce the classic Coke formula during wartime. This eventually led to Coke officially purchasing the rights to Fanta in 1946, thus beginning decades full of experimentation and expansion for the popular soda company.
Today, Coke products span several different genres, from sparkling water and juice to iced tea and milk. This diversity is so widespread that many Coke brands are remarkably far removed from the fizzy cola that the name is synonymous with. This means many consumers are blissfully unaware that their favorite drinks are actually made by Coca-Cola. Beyond the more obvious Coke brands like Sprite and Fanta, these are just a handful of different brands that are owned by Coca-Cola that you may not know were a part of the team.
Barq's
Two simple ways to deduce if a drink is a Coke product are if it's in the same section as other Coke products in convenience store coolers or if it shares the same fountain drink machine at restaurants. Both of these telltale signs oftentimes apply to Barq's, one of the best root beer brands in America, as well as one of the oldest still in existence today. After first being created in the late 1800s by Edward Barq, the root beer brand was eventually sold to Coca-Cola in 2000, and the corporation has faithfully maintained its reputation as a bitter yet delicious beverage that many consumers know and love to this day.
Fresca
Another carbonated beverage that Coca-Cola produces is Fresca, a popular soda water known for providing a great taste despite having zero sugar and zero calories. Rather than being purchased some time after its creation like Barq's, Fresca was developed in-house by Coca-Cola in 1967 as an accompanying drink to the company's other sugar-free soda at the time, Tab. Fresca is best known for its citrusy taste, with the brand's signature flavor — the aptly-named Grapefruit Citrus — still being quite popular today, especially in the Southern United States.
Minute Maid
Coca-Cola produces two of the biggest juice brands in the United States, and one of them has one of the most storied histories of any juice brand around. Minute Maid initially became known for selling both powdered and frozen orange juice upon its creation in the 1940s. It was the very first to make the latter product in the United States. The company was initially known as Florida Foods in 1945 and Vacuum Foods in 1946, but finally settled on the name Minute Maid in 1949; 11 years before its purchase by Coca-Cola in 1960. Under Coca-Cola, Minute Maid has gradually moved away from frozen juice, officially discontinuing the product in February 2026. Instead, the brand has focused on its more standard, refrigerated line of beverages; becoming well-known for its low-priced cartons of fruit juice, juice drinks, and juice cocktails.
Gold Peak Tea
Coca-Cola produces several different coffee and tea products across the globe. Gold Peak Tea is not only the company's highest-selling iced tea product, its also its first foray into the beverage genre. The tea brand was created by Coca-Cola in 2006 and was a driving force in the popularity of ready-to-drink iced tea, which has become incredibly popular across the board. The drink can oftentimes be found alongside other Coke products in coolers at stores, but it was also added to Coca-Cola Freestyle Machines in September 2025, making it an even more accessible member of the Coke family.
Vitaminwater
Another regular fixture in the Coca-Cola section of store coolers, Vitaminwater was not always a staple of Coca-Cola's collection of products. Instead, the flavored water was first developed by Energy Brands in 2000, which marketed it as a healthy, tasty drink full of nutrients such as vitamin C, B3, D6, D12, and B5. The drink brand's popularity subsequently exploded throughout the mid-2000s, with Energy Brands eventually being purchased by Coca-Cola in 2007. Today, Vitaminwater is the third most popular bottled water brand in America, with this fanfare helping to popularize the sub-genre of water known as "enhanced water" over the past quarter-century.
Fairlife
Among the least easily discernible Coca-Cola products is one that's found in the dairy section rather than beside the cola itself. Fairlife is a company that stands out due to its use of ultra-filtered milk, which differs from regular milk by having more protein and less sugar. The company got its start in 2012 through a partnership between Coca-Cola and Select Milk Producers that resulted in the Core Power drink brand. The partnership later rolled out its first Fairlife product in 2014. By 2020, Coca-Cola had acquired 100% of Fairlife's shares and reached $1 billion in sales in the years to follow.
Simply Beverages
The other major juice brand produced by Coca-Cola is Simply Beverages, which was founded as a sub-brand of Minute Maid back in 2001. In the beginning, Simply was primarily known for producing orange juice that stood out from the crowd by using real oranges rather than concentrate. This fundamental change made it so that Simply was seen as a more premium juice than what Minute Maid often provides. However, it does this in an incredibly complicated way. Simply orange juice is famously made using an intricate computer algorithm to ensure that each and every bottle tastes just as delicious no matter what season you're purchasing the juice in.
Nevertheless, in the years since its arrival on the scene, Simply has expanded by producing several different types of juice before successfully breaking into the world of alcoholic mixed drinks. Simply Spiked Lemonade, in particular, was incredibly popular upon its debut in 2022, with mixers and mocktails arriving a year later to similarly abundant fanfare.
Powerade
Made in 1988 to compete with the popular and incredibly well-marketed sports drink, Gatorade, Powerade is a strong competitor brand thanks to Coca-Cola's remarkable efforts to catch up to the market leader. Powerade became the official sports drink of the Olympics in its debut year of 1988, but the brand has ebbed and flowed since then. While 2010 saw the peak of Powerade's success (the company made $685 million in sales and had a 27% market share among sports drinks in the United States), the Coca-Cola product has since fallen to a respectable 14.5% market share of all sports drink sales in the United States in 2025.
BodyArmor
Alongside Powerade, BodyArmor was purchased by Coca-Cola to expand the company's reach in the realm of sports drinks. Initially created by Mike Repole in 2011, the drink stood out from other sports drinks through its inclusion of coconut water concentrate, which gives the drink a further boost in electrolytes and potassium and a flavor that some prefer to Gatorade and Powerade. Coca-Cola only took seven years to hop on the BodyArmor bandwagon, developing a strategic relationship with the brand in 2018 before purchasing it outright for $5.6 billion, the largest of Coca-Cola's acquisitions to date.
SmartWater
Alongside Vitaminwater, Smartwater is a premium bottled water brand that was created by Energy Brands and thus purchased by Coca-Cola in 2007. However, while Vitaminwater was the headlining product at the time of the purchase, Smartwater has since surged in popularity in its own right; becoming one of the two most popular water brands overall and the most popular among women. Seeing as many consumers are completely unaware that Coca-Cola produces Smartwater, it's impressive that the vapor-distilled spring water (which was first created in 1996, years before Vitaminwater's invention) has amassed such a large fanbase completely separate from its parent company.
Peace Tea
Another one of Coca-Cola's more incognito products is Peace Tea, a canned, ready-to-drink iced tea that was first created by Monster Energy in the late 2000s. With high-quality art and a message of peace and love at its disposal, Peace Tea quickly became a fierce competitor for the popular RTD iced tea brand, AriZona. Talks of it joining the Coca-Cola distribution network popped up as early as 2010. Coca-Cola took over Peace Tea entirely in 2015 and has nurtured the brand ever since. Most notably, Coca-Cola has been proactive in living up to Peace Tea's positive marketing by engaging in charitable donations and promotions in the years since its acquisition.