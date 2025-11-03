The Bottled Water Brand Americans Like The Most

That toss-up between Aquafina and Smartwater for the top two spots was a lot closer than you'd probably imagine. Men considered Aquafina (22.1%) and women considered Smartwater (21.1%) the most when thinking of bottled water brands. Gen Z and Baby Boomers both go with Aquafina as their top considered choices (wild how bottled water bridges generational gaps), while Millenials and Gen Xers tended to think about Smartwater the most when making their purchases.

The only real outlier is that Boomers think of Dasani as their second thought when it comes to bottled water, with Smartwater coming in third for their brand consideration when thinking about the bottled water category. I'm still shocked at the lack of Evian on this list, because the brand makes significant marketing efforts like partnering with celebrities such as Dua Lipa (in 2021) and, most recently, Spanish tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz. I will note that Aquafina (which comes from public water sources) is usually one of the more affordable options in most convenience and grocery stores, aside from generic store brands. That may explain some of its popularity, but the YouGov report doesn't mention price points. If you find yourself grabbing Aquafina when picking up some bottled water real quick, just know you're part of a pretty big cohort that prefers that brand. Though, we do highly recommend you just use a reusable bottle, since bottled water is just trash waiting to happen, despite the packaging's supposed recyclability. Just remember to wash your reusable water bottle frequently to keep it clean, safe, and in good condition.