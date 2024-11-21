You're Probably Not Washing Your Reusable Water Bottle Enough

While reusable water bottles reduce plastic waste and benefit the environment, regular cleaning is crucial. Germs, bacteria, and mold can thrive, especially after sharing sips with friends or forgetting about the bottle for a few days. Since liquids are usually left in your bottle for the entirety of the day and it remains wet almost always, giving mold and bacteria a perfect breeding ground to grow. If you find yourself in this situation, empty the water bottle and wash it with hot water and soap, or use a vinegar solution for added safety. A quick run in the packed dishwasher can also do the trick.

It's important to take into account what liquids you're putting into your bottle as well. According to the International Association for Food Protection, "Bottles that had beverages such as coffee/tea and soda in the past seven days were found to be more contaminated than bottles that had only water." Look for fuzzy spots in your bottle, a cloudy residue, or off-putting smells — these are telltale signs of mold and that it's time for a thorough cleaning.

With the popularity of products like the Stanley Cup, which features limited editions and an array of accessories such as ChapStick holders or additional carrying handles, it's easy to get carried away with decorations and forget about cleanliness. While personalizing your reusable water bottle can be fun, remember to wash it regularly for your health and safety as you enjoy those new accessories.