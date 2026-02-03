After 80 Years, Minute Maid Is Discontinuing Its Nostalgic Frozen Juice

A childhood classic is set to disappear from the freezer aisle. The Coca-Cola Company, which owns Minute Maid, has announced its canned juice concentrates will be discontinued in the United States and Canada. I'll admit, I'm part of the problem: I've bought Minute Maid's frozen canned juice exactly once in my adult life. Still, it hurts to see the iconic juices go.

Like many Americans, I grew up on canned juice concentrate. As a young kid, I regularly watched my mom empty a frozen can into a plastic pitcher and add water. Sometimes, I'd help her mix the juice. There was a certain satisfaction in breaking the frozen concentrate apart with a spoon.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson told influencer and snack food savant @markie_devo that all five flavors — orange juice, lemonade, limeade, pink lemonade, and raspberry lemonade — will be gone for good by April. Fans of the sugary slush may still be able to find cans while store inventory lasts.

Fans turned to the comments to reminisce about the juices. For many, they were a childhood classic: "Noooooo," one commenter wrote. "The strawberry lemonade one was the best thing as a kid." "An end of an era is right!" wrote another. "My favorites growing up." Other commenters found new uses for the concentrates as adults. "Not the limeade! I use that for margaritas," read one comment.