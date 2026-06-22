13 90s Ice Cream Treats So Nostalgic, It Hurts To Remember

Have you ever come upon a treat so nostalgic that it almost hurts? (And no, we don't mean the middle-aged acid reflux it causes when you try to bite into it like you're 12 again.) It's an acute reaction, a pang that happens upon sight, a visual alone that is so potent, you're immediately transported back to a time, a place, a person, an outfit, a scrunchie. The 1990s, in particular, have become the current "it" decade for this kind of throwback love.

It makes sense, too. With many millennials all grown up and running the show in society, '90s nostalgia is in full swing. Whether it's reboots of "Full House," "Animaniacs," "Rugrats," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," or "Baywatch," baggy clothes making a fashion comeback, or the New York Knicks finally being good again, it seems that the last ten years of the last millennium are as relevant as ever — including when it comes to ice cream.

In many ways, the '90s felt like the heyday of the ice cream bar, the push-up pop, and the edible intellectual property. That's why we're throwing it back to some of the decade's finest. Here are a baker's dozen of ice cream truck and freezer aisle staples from that era. (Disclaimer: not responsible for the emotional toll of extended reminiscing.)