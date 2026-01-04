The Discontinued Reese's Candy '90s Kids Used To Eat By The Handful
Kids from the '90s might remember that back in the day, Reese's had a special variety of its peanut butter candy that no longer exists on store shelves. They were small, perfectly spherical, and involved one of peanut butter's best friends, chocolate — does that ring any bells? The candy in question was Reese's Bites, which were balls of Reese's classic peanut butter filling dipped in a coating of chocolate. It's like those two things are simply fated to go together.
People are still nostalgic for the discontinued Bites, which left the market in 2008. Fans are still signing Change.org petitions to bring them back, and Reddit threads continue to pop up (posted in nostalgic '90s subreddits) every so often asking for their return. Unlike the temporary revival of some old snack products, like Nature Valley Peanut Butter Boppers, which was done in conjunction with the show "Stranger Things," Reese's Bites still haven't seen daylight again. And chances are they won't, because they were reportedly discontinued for an understandably disconcerting reason.
Why Reese's Bites were discontinued
As with anything relatively bite-sized and round, consumers reportedly decided these candies posed a potential choking hazard. So the spheres were discontinued and we haven't seen them on store shelves since. I can't imagine they'd bring back a candy once thought of as a choking hazard (a surprising amount of candy counts as potentially dangerous), but the good thing about peanut butter and chocolate is that you can mold it into practically any shape and it'll still taste fantastic
If you're still looking for something bite-sized that's not a Reese's Miniature Cup, Reese's does currently offer something called Reese's Cluster Bites, but these candies are decidedly different. Each bite starts with a peanut butter center that's coated in caramel and is then bundled with actual peanut pieces. The whole thing is then dipped in chocolate, so this candy is more geared towards those who prefer things like peanut M&M's or chunky peanut butter. As for the original Reese's Bites, I don't think we'll be seeing those return anytime soon. They'll have to reside on the list of discontinued Reese's candies for the foreseeable future, if not forever.