The Discontinued Reese's Candy '90s Kids Used To Eat By The Handful

Kids from the '90s might remember that back in the day, Reese's had a special variety of its peanut butter candy that no longer exists on store shelves. They were small, perfectly spherical, and involved one of peanut butter's best friends, chocolate — does that ring any bells? The candy in question was Reese's Bites, which were balls of Reese's classic peanut butter filling dipped in a coating of chocolate. It's like those two things are simply fated to go together.

People are still nostalgic for the discontinued Bites, which left the market in 2008. Fans are still signing Change.org petitions to bring them back, and Reddit threads continue to pop up (posted in nostalgic '90s subreddits) every so often asking for their return. Unlike the temporary revival of some old snack products, like Nature Valley Peanut Butter Boppers, which was done in conjunction with the show "Stranger Things," Reese's Bites still haven't seen daylight again. And chances are they won't, because they were reportedly discontinued for an understandably disconcerting reason.