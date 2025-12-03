This '80s Peanut Butter Snack Is Returning Thanks To Stranger Things

Unfortunately, you won't be able to grab these things off store shelves. You can snag Nature Valley Peanut Butter Boppers online at sreppob.com (or "boppers" spelled backwards, which is a sly reference to the whole "Stranger Things" plot line). They'll cost you $19.87, which might seem like a lot, but that's because the snack also comes bundled with a Boppers T-shirt and a collectible recipe card which you can hang onto for old times' sake.

The snacks are available for purchase now, but if you want to try your luck, you can wait until December 5 through 8, when Nature Valley is giving away 250 packages through the Boppers website. Also on December 8, it will be revealing a recipe on how to make your own Peanut Butter Boppers, in case you miss out. The first volume of the final season of "Stranger Things" is already out on Netflix, with the second volume being released on Christmas. Then, the final installment drops on December 31, at 5 p.m. PST. You can watch this season with your faces smeared in chocolate and peanut butter, while being immersed in an alternate version of the 1980s. Great, now I'm missing all the retro "Stranger Things" foods from my childhood again.