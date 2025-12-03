This '80s Peanut Butter Snack Is Returning Thanks To Stranger Things
The Netflix hit "Stranger Things" has sparked all sorts of nostalgia for the 1980s, from subjects like fashion, to what's obviously nearest to our hearts, food. The show temporarily brought back New Coke (remember that?), it brought up the argument surrounding pineapple pizza, and it inspired the Stranger Pizza X Cool Ranch flavor twist from Doritos. Now the show's final season has compelled one brand to bring back a snack that was discontinued in the '80s — this time, centered around good ol' peanut butter: Boppers.
Nature Valley is bringing back its Fudge Chip Peanut Butter Boppers. (I was born in the '80s and I don't remember these, so you're not alone if they don't ring a bell.) These log-shaped snacks have a peanut butter core and are coated in rice cereal and chocolate chips, which is a tried-and-true combination. The packaging will look a little different than it did, because it's now "Stranger Things" themed, but it's the same snack that's been missing from store shelves since 1989, which by my calculation, is a whole 36 years ago. Man, I feel old.
How to get Nature Valley Fudge Chip Peanut Butter Boppers
Unfortunately, you won't be able to grab these things off store shelves. You can snag Nature Valley Peanut Butter Boppers online at sreppob.com (or "boppers" spelled backwards, which is a sly reference to the whole "Stranger Things" plot line). They'll cost you $19.87, which might seem like a lot, but that's because the snack also comes bundled with a Boppers T-shirt and a collectible recipe card which you can hang onto for old times' sake.
The snacks are available for purchase now, but if you want to try your luck, you can wait until December 5 through 8, when Nature Valley is giving away 250 packages through the Boppers website. Also on December 8, it will be revealing a recipe on how to make your own Peanut Butter Boppers, in case you miss out. The first volume of the final season of "Stranger Things" is already out on Netflix, with the second volume being released on Christmas. Then, the final installment drops on December 31, at 5 p.m. PST. You can watch this season with your faces smeared in chocolate and peanut butter, while being immersed in an alternate version of the 1980s. Great, now I'm missing all the retro "Stranger Things" foods from my childhood again.