Reese's Candies That Were Sadly Discontinued

It's positively magical how pairs of some disparate, completely unrelated foods just naturally fit together, their differing tastes and textures mixing and complementing one another to result in something brand new and fantastic. Consider, for example, fried chicken and waffles, bacon and eggs, and chocolate and uniquely American peanut butter. In the early 20th century, Reese's candy company (later purchased by and absorbed into Hershey's) figured out that a sugary, creamy peanut butter marvelously meshed well with chocolate. The result: the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, a shell of chocolate concealing the peanut butter filling.

Reese's is consistently one of the best-selling candies on the planet. Hershey has spent decades aggressively trying to extend the Reese's brand, bringing the chocolate and peanut butter combo, or just a sweet nut sensation, to many other candies and snacks. Sometimes, as with Reese's Pieces or jars of Reese's peanut butter, it's worked out well. Other times, its offerings have flopped with the general public. Here are some of the many Reese's products that didn't hit the same way as the original Peanut Butter Cup and probably won't ever return to the candy aisle.