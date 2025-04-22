The Worst Wingstop Sauce Flavor We Tried Tasted Like Cough Syrup

When we do any sort of flavor ranking, one is bound to take last place, as that's just the nature of these sorts of things. And when we tried and ranked every Wingstop flavor, there was one that sank to last place in the 14th spot. Our taste testers originally had high hopes for this flavor, but one member of the group said that the wings tossed in this sauce "tasted like they were coated in kids cough medicine." Ouch.

The flavor in question? Hawaiian. Whereas the idea of Hawaiian anything vaguely summons the thought of sweet and tropical mixed with ingredients like soy sauce, Wingstop's Hawaiian sauce reads as artificial pineapple flavoring mixed with barbecue. This made for a less than enjoyable experience, so much so that it came in dead last when compared to everything else.

It's also positioned similarly in other internet rankings, consistently ending up in the bottom third of other publications' opinions. It's not terribly often a fast food company admits defeat when it comes to its formulations, but sometimes a second pass is warranted. Notably, McDonald's lemonade got a much needed upgrade, and perhaps Wingstop should consider the same approach.