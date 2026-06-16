What's New At Walmart In June 2026: Top Grocery Finds To Grab Fast
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Walmart is among the biggest companies in the entire world across practically every metric, and thus, consistently at the forefront of many of our minds for one reason or another. However, with summer set to begin, consumers are likely most intrigued by new and exciting items added to Walmart's seemingly endless shelves in June. Whether the product is a World Cup tie-in, an early celebration of July Fourth's semiquincentennial celebration of the United States, or simply a new food or drink that's sure to become a staple in your kitchen in the coming months, Walmart has you covered.
Furthermore, while a few of these items came out in May (meaning you might've already become a massive fan of them or haven't seen them yet), many appeared in June. So, next time you visit Walmart to buy some of the chain's remarkably high-quality ground beef, it'd be in your best interest to seek out some of these brand-new arrivals and see for yourself if they're truly worth the hype.
Ore-Ida dino Tater Tots
For starters, the iconic frozen potato brand Ore-Ida released dinosaur-shaped tater tots at Walmart. A fun evolution of the classic tater tots (which Ore-Ida first invented back in the 1950s), the dinosaur version is perfect for kids and adults alike to enjoy and has already become quite popular since their release at Walmart stores in May. Plus, with roughly 81 tots in each bag, it's a great choice for those serving snacks to groups.
The Ore-Ida dino Tater Tots are available for $4.68 at Walmart.
Snickers dipped cheesecake bites
A sweet and delicious treat that a shopper spotted at Walmart right at the start of June is Snickers' brand-new dipped cheesecake bites. These frozen, bite-sized candies bring together nougat, peanuts, and caramel cheesecake covered with a milk chocolate casing, topped with small pieces of traditional Snickers. This makes the new item an absolute delight for anybody who's a long-time Snickers fan and is looking for an enjoyable and satisfying twist on the traditional formula.
The Snickers cheesecake bites are available for $7.78 at Walmart.
Red, white, and blue Twinkies
One special Fourth of July item that has recently been added to Walmart shelves is the limited-edition red, white, and blue Twinkies. They're actually a seasonal returning favorite for many fans, though the appearance is not exactly the same as last year's. The current version features red and blue specks on the sponge cake with the iconic white cream inside — a timely cosmetic change for America's 250th birthday. Serve them alongside red, white, and blue cocktails at your Fourth of July party to celebrate the grandiose occasion.
The Hostess red, white, and blue Twinkies are available for $3.48 at Walmart.
Jarritos fútbol 2026 fiesta pack
Switching gears from America's birthday to the World Cup, which got off to a big start earlier this month, Jarritos came out with a special-edition fútbol pack of its drinks. For those hosting watch parties for this year's games, the multi-packs contain 12 unique flavors to choose from. In the same vein as how the World Cup splits different countries into different groups, the Jarritos box splits the drinks into two distinct groups as a fun way to tie in the beloved international event even more.
The Jarritos fútbol 2026 variety 12-pack is available for $12.58 at Walmart.
KinderFarms electrolyte solution for kids
An interesting new product that rolled out recently at Walmart comes from KinderFarms in the form of an electrolyte solution for kids. More specifically, it's a ready-to-drink hydration beverage in both watermelon citrus and orange flavors, with an additional apple flavor expected to come out in the future. While many are skeptical of sports drinks and the like for overhyping their hydrating abilities, the KinderFarms product promises "hospital-grade hydration" and doesn't use artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.
The Kinderfarms KinderLyte natural ready-to-drink electrolyte solution is available for $4.88 at Walmart.
The Sausage Project classic roasted chicken sausages
Other interesting new additions to Walmart are in the meat section from The Sausage Project, a company that specializes in chicken sausage. The classic roasted chicken sausage is among the most delicious chicken sausages sold at Walmart. Now, they might not yet be available in your neck of the woods just yet, as the company is currently set to go nationwide by the end of July. However, if you're near one of the over 1,600 Walmart locations that already sell The Sausage Project's products, go and give them a shot.
The Sausage Project classic roasted chicken sausages are available for $5.97 at Walmart.
Crispers dill pickle flavored baked snacks
For those looking for a simple, savory snack to enjoy at a low price, Crispers baked snacks are perfect for the job. The Canadian product first arrived stateside earlier this year, eventually landing on Walmart shelves not too long ago. While the baked snacks come in ranch and barbecue flavors, the dill pickle version of the chips, in particular, is an instant favorite for many who have given them a try. The product is especially great for those looking to avoid fried chips and snacks, and it is sure to impress your friends at your next gathering.
The Crispers dill pickle flavor baked snacks are available for $2.64 at Walmart.
That's It. fiber fruit bars
Another simple snack for Walmart customers to enjoy is the five-count box of That's It. fiber fruit bars, a line of products that arrived on the scene at the massive retailer at the start of June. The apple and berries flavor consists of just four ingredients, with no added sugar, high fiber, and just 130 calories.
The That's It. fiber fruit bars are available for $8.68 at Walmart.
Betty Crocker America's Birthday Cake mix
Finally, we have the specialty Betty Crocker cake mix being sold at Walmart to celebrate the Fourth of July. This product — fittingly called America's Birthday Cake — is a simple white cake mix that comes with red and blue chips, which is best paired with some white frosting and both red and blue sprinkles. While the Super Moist cake is far from revolutionary if you're a long-time fan of Betty Crocker products, it is a simple and easy way to celebrate America's semiquincentennial without needing to spend too much time or money.
Betty Crocker America's Birthday Cake mix is available for $1.86 at Walmart.