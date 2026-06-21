The 11 Most Criminally Underrated Cheesesteaks In Philadelphia
To anyone who has ever visited, it will likely come as no surprise that the cheesesteak is among the most iconic foods in Pennsylvania. Now, we have covered where to discover the best cheesesteaks sandwiches outside of Philly, and even shared the cheesesteak Anthony Bourdain considered to to be a "national landmark". You may have even read our insightful article on alternative cheesesteaks to try in Philadelphia, for those that like the style, but want to switch up the ingredients in the recipe a bit. We have even gone so far as to cover the basics for beginners when it comes to how to order an iconic Philly cheesesteak.
But, what about combining all of that, covering our bases with the final missing puzzle piece? We're talking about the cheesesteak spots you might miss, the ones without lines wrapped around the block just because every glossy, paid-ad-fueled, touristy guidebook says you should go.
We wanted to shine a light on the lesser-known, far too under-appreciated Philly cheesesteak joints that locals live by, and tell all their friends about on the down low. These are the neighborhood favorites that may not always sparkle among bright-shining headlines, but still serve some serious sandwiches. Behold, 11 of the most criminally underrated cheesesteaks in all of Philadelphia.
Chubby's Steaks
One local cheesesteak shop that often pops up in convos about overlooked Philadelphia favorites is Chubby's Steaks. Sitting directly across the street from one of the Philly's most famed cheesesteak institutions (yes, we're talking about Dalessandro's), Chubby's has spent decades living in its shadow, while quietly winning over locals who insist it deserves equal, if not greater, recognition.
The menu of picks for Philly cheesesteak seekers kicks off with a classic cheesesteak showcasing steak and American cheese, but diners can customize it extensively with additions ranging from bacon and pepperoni to long hots, sweet peppers, spinach, extra cheese, Cheez Whiz, and more. That flexibility is a big draw for customers who enjoy putting their own spins on the Philly staple. What landed Chubby's on our radar, however, was the praise it received from people who know the city's cheesesteak scene best. For instance, Philadelphia Magazine included it among the city's notable cheesesteak destinations, highlighting its ideal meat-to-cheese ratio and tender rolls. Visit Philadelphia also spotlighted the shop as a worthy counterpart to the famous competitor just steps away.
Local discussions take things even further, with numerous Philadelphia-area diners arguing that Chubby's actually produces the better sandwich, while offering the bonus of shorter waits. Social media food enthusiasts describe it as a hidden gem that visitors sadly overlook simply because they stop across the street first.
(215) 487-2575
5826 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Circles + Squares
Visitors to Philadelphia might see Circles + Squares as a pizza destination, which is precisely why its cheesesteak remains one of the city's most overlooked surprises. Hidden within a restaurant celebrated for its pies is a sandwich that keeps appearing whenever locals discuss exceptional cheesesteaks.
The cheesesteak itself is a marvel of mouthwatering, house-shaved beef paired with Cooper Sharp cheese tucked inside a seeded roll. What earned Circles + Squares a place on this list was how often Philadelphians brought it up when specifically discussing underrated cheesesteaks. In local conversations dedicated to lesser-known favorites, the restaurant appears time and again as an agreed-upon go-to. Diners describe it as a personal favorite, an under-appreciated treasure, and one of the city's best sandwiches that somehow remains absent from many tourist guides.
Food writers have also taken notice. The Infatuation included the cheesesteak among Philadelphia's best, which is high praise for the combo of shaved ribeye, creamy Cooper Sharp, and excellent seeded roll that doesn't dare stray too far from Philly cheesesteak tradition. That pairing of critical recognition and locals' laud is exactly why Circles + Squares belongs here (and on your Philly food itinerary). While crowds may arrive thinking about pizza, many will likely leave hyping up the cheesesteak instead. Honestly, for a sandwich that receives this much praise, the shape in the restaurant's name might as well be star instead of circle or square!
(215) 309-3342
2513 Tulip St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Woodrow's Sandwich Shop
Fun fact: Did you know that the original cheesesteak sandwich had an ingredient not included that really might surprise you? We're talking about cheese, which was only added years later. And boy are we glad for that addition, especially when it comes to ordering from Woodrow's Sandwich Shop, which is known for its iconic Woodrow's Whiz Wit cheesesteak sammie. It features shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, cherry pepper mayo, and the restaurant's signature truffle-infused Whiz made fresh in-house. For diners seeking something closer to a traditional Philly cheesesteak bite, the Cooper might just be more up your alley, combining ribeye, fried onions, and Cooper Sharp cheese on a seeded roll. Both of these sammies are also available in smaller, half-size portions.
What makes Woodrow's a winner for inclusion on this list is how often it appears in discussions about primo Philadelphia cheesesteaks. Philadelphia Magazine even highlighted the restaurant for crafting many of its components from scratch, including giving a shoutout to its beef preparation and signature toppings. Rather than altering the entire spirit of a cheesesteak, critics noted that these additions simply refine an already beloved, and clearly winning, recipe.
Local diners are equally enthusiastic. In online discussions dedicated to discovering excellent cheesesteaks beyond the obvious names, Woodrow's surfaces on repeat. Some even place it among the city's very best, while others specifically recommend it to anyone looking beyond the standard foodie tourist circuit.
(215) 470-3559
630 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Oh Brother
Among Philadelphia's newer cheesesteak success stories, Oh Brother is winning cheesesteak fans right and left. Yet, despite operating a few locations throughout Philadelphia, it still receives less national attention than many of its competitors, making it a natural fit for this list of underrated Philly faves. The restaurant specializes in cheesesteaks made with 100 percent ribeye served on freshly baked rolls, and customers can keep things traditional or push the envelope by wading into more wild options, such as the Seeded Coop, French Onion Cheesesteak, or truffle-accented variations. Gluten-free rolls are also available.
Visit Philadelphia included Oh Brother among the city's next generation of noteworthy cheesesteak destinations, highlighting both its expansion across several neighborhoods and its willingness to explore flavors beyond the standard recipe. The French Onion version, featuring Swiss cheese and caramelized onions, is a delicious example. Local feedback played an even larger role in its inclusion, thanks to Philadelphia cheesesteak enthusiasts repeatedly mentioning Oh Brother in chats about the city's strongest cheesesteak candidates.
Diners describe it as dependable, satisfying, and deserving of way more recognition than it receives. Others specifically praise the options of seeded rolls, Cooper Sharp, and the restaurant's cheese sauce options. Social media creators have also helped spread the word about Oh Brother by showcasing dramatically cheesy sandwiches that generate plenty of attention from immediately drooling viewers rushing to the comments to rave.
Multiple locations
Uncle Gus's
Tucked inside Reading Terminal Market, Uncle Gus's comes from an impressive collaboration involving the families behind Tommy DiNic's, Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly, and Pearl's Oyster Bar. Despite that impressive and storied pedigree, the core concept remains refreshingly simple, showcasing a 10-inch cheesesteak of thinly sliced ribeye, Cooper Sharp cheese, and a seeded roll from Angelo's Baking Company.
Much like its other lesser discovered colleagues on this list, Uncle Gus's name often crops up in conversations about the top under-the-radar cheesesteaks in the city. While most visitors make a beeline to Philadelphia's more famous names, locals will point newcomers toward this market counter instead. Some diners even attest that in a food scene marked by a wealth of primo cheesecake options, this uncle even surpasses better-known competitors, including some of Philly's most celebrated institutions.
Specifically, fans highlight the ample serving of Cooper Sharp cheese, the finely diced onions cooked until sweet and tender, the flavorful seeded bread, and the steak that remains impeccably appealing, not fatty or chewy (a pitfall some cheesesteak competitors fall into). Others note the refreshing absence of long waits, making it an appealing alternative for those who want a top-tier sandwich without wasting half their day waiting in line. The menu also offers room for customization thanks to add-on options, like mushroom, bacon, jalapeño, and more. Still, some would deem the classic version all diners at Uncle Gus's really need.
readingterminalmarket.org/merchant/uncle-gus
(215) 839-8183
1136 Arch St #400, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Jaxx Steaks
Jaxx Steaks sets itself apart by offering customers not only underrated cheesesteaks in Philly, but also providing them a lovely place to sit and actually enjoy indulging in their meal, maybe even paired with a delicious drink. Located in the Dickinson Narrows neighborhood of Philadelphia, Jaxx has earned nods of approval from both professional food writers and local cheesesteak aficionados.
It even appears on several best-of lists, despite lacking the big-name recognition of some larger Philadelphia institutions. Among locals debating the most incredible, hidden gem cheesesteaks discovered across the city, Jaxx often enters the chat. Customers can stick with the tried-and-true standard cheesesteak order here, or they can boldly break the mold by meandering into more creative menu variations, like the Me 19, which adds fried onions and long hots, or a cheesesteak hoagie topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Diners can also choose between seeded and unseeded rolls, allowing them to customize their cheesesteak to their exact preferences.
While much can be praised about the cheesesteaks here, reviewers often give big props to the bread, which they claim develops a satisfying toasted exterior while remaining soft enough to handle the juicy filling. Thinly sliced beef and onions work together without one overpowering the other, and oh-so-gloriously gooey provolone or American cheese meld everything together epically.
(215) 336-1308
242 Wharton St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
One Pound Cheesesteaks
At One Pound Cheesesteaks, old-school vibes reign supreme, and years of diner admiration has been earned by serving Philly its fave sammie that sticks to the basics and delivers a solid, no-fail find, every time. The menu starts with a traditional cheesesteak featuring tender steak and melted cheese, but diners can also order a hoagie or customize their sandwich even further with a wide range of toppings, proteins, and even sauces. Customers seem to appreciate that freedom to create a masterpiece according to their exact preferences, especially those diners who believe there is no single correct way to enjoy a Philly cheesesteak.
As for specific customer feedback, commentary often refers to freshness, with diners mentioning soft rolls, tender steak, neatly assembled toppings (sweet peppers shine here), and sandwiches arriving hot and tasty. Much of the shop's winning appeal stems from its old-school personality. Social media users describe it as a no-frills neighborhood favorite that has remained dependable while trends come and go.
The shop has even earned recognition from Philadelphia Magazine, which highlighted its oversized late-night cheesesteaks as a uniquely Philly experience. After all, for night owls especially, few things sound better than a gargantuan sammie filled to bursting with meat, cheese, onions, and loads of toppings well after the sun sets.
facebook.com/onepoundcheesesteaks
(215) 425-2996
2661 Kensington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Cafe Carmela
Cafe Carmela may be an Italian restaurant first, but many Philadelphia cheesesteak enthusiasts would argue that its Don Cheech's Steak sandwich deserves just as much attention as anything else on the menu. In fact, the sandwich has become so beloved that it routinely appears as a key player in chats regarding the most impressive cheesesteaks in the city (despite originating from a restaurant that never set out to specialize in them at all).
Owners Joseph and Anna Marie Maglio draw their inspiration for both Cafe Carmela locations from Italian family recipes that result in incredibly tasty cuisine. That background to boast about is evident in the Don Cheech's Steak sandwich, which marries sliced ribeye, fried onions, and customer's choice of Cooper Sharp, sharp provolone, or cheese sauce on a seeded Carangi roll. What helped earn Cafe Carmela its place on this list is how it repeatedly surfaces in talks uncovering hidden gems and lesser-known cheesesteak destinations in the City of Brotherly Love. Some fans recommend its cheesesteaks so passionately that they seem genuinely baffled whenever Cafe Carmela is absent from rankings of Philadelphia's best.
Food writers have taken notice as well, with reviewers pointing to the thick-cut ribeye, generous cheese serving, and seeded roll as key strengths. The sandwich's popularity became so significant that what began as a mere menu addition eventually grew into one of the restaurant's core attractions.
Multiple locations
Saad's Halal Restaurant
Philadelphia's cheesesteak culture is constantly evolving and embracing a bit more out-of-the-box options, and few places reveal that refreshing changing with the times mindset more than Saad's Halal Restaurant. This family-run, counter-service spot, located near the University of Pennsylvania, has garnered quite the avid following by showing customers that one of the city's best cheesesteaks can indeed come piping hot from the grill at a restaurant equally celebrated for Middle Eastern cuisine.
The classic pick here is the beef cheesesteak, and, according to local food writers, Saad's version easily competes with offerings from other spots dedicated exclusively to serving cheesesteaks. That endorsement alone helped secure its place on this list, but local praise just shot it to the front of the line thereafter. What makes Saad's particularly interesting, however, is how it reflects Philadelphia's diversity. Long before fusion food became fashionable, the restaurant was blending cultural influences while serving cheesesteaks alongside Middle Eastern specialties. The result is a destination that feels uniquely Philadelphian.
But, back to those local recommendations, which place Saad's among the city's most overlooked cheesesteak spots. Beyond the traditional beef version, more adventurous eaters can explore sandwiches that showcase the restaurant's broader culinary identity, like the Chicken Shish Tawook Maroosh Way, showcasing grilled chicken with onions, tomatoes, parsley, pickles, and a creamy garlic sauce, and even a fish cheesesteak.
(215) 222-7223
4500 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Cosmi's Deli
Cosmi's Deli proudly reminds visitors that it is not a chain, but rather a local fixture dating back to 1932. That longevity alone is impressive, yet what really caught our eye was how often both critics and locals continue to recommend it to this day (pretty sure we even spotted pics of a Kelce brother gracing its doors to get his grub on, too).
But, no matter who you are, Cosmi's menu gives every diner plenty of room to explore. Traditionalists can order a classic cheesesteak made with lean, 100% ribeye and their choice of cheese, while eaters looking to roam into new delicious territory can take on specialty creations, like the spicy Diavolo with long hots and pepper jack, the Godfather Cheesesteak, the Verdi topped with greens, or even a Pizza Steak. Customers can also choose between plain and seeded rolls (a detail many Philadelphia cheesesteak devotees take very seriously). Food writers also champion the shop, with Philadelphia Magazine highlighting its commitment to quality ingredients and menu flexibility. The deli has also earned multiple accolades for its cheesesteaks over the years.
What pushed Cosmi's over the finishing line to make this particular list, however, was the intense affection for it expressed by locals. In discussions about overlooked cheesesteaks, residents steer visitors away from the more heavily trafficked tourist traps, and kindly lead them toward this corner deli instead.
(215) 468-6093
1501 S. 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Shay's Steaks
Family-owned and focused on serving only premium ingredients, Shay's approaches the city's signature sandwich with an attention to detail that earns high praise from both locals and visitors. One thing that immediately separates Shay's from many competitors is the variety of beef options available. Customers can choose cheesesteaks made with prime rib, New York strip, or filet mignon, while specialty creations add touches of fantastic flair (think carefully selected seasonings, sautéed onions, peppers, and even Cooper Sharp cheese, to name a few). Fresh rolls are baked to provide a brilliant base for every sandwich, which many customers mention with awed enthusiasm and appreciation, almost as often as the mouthwatering meat itself.
Much of the praise for Shay's centers on ingredient quality, with diners pointing to appreciated touches like the hand-sliced beef and soft seeded bread in particular. Social media reviewers have also highlighted the prime rib cheesesteak, applauding its flavor and texture, and how it does not land into the pitfall of becoming too heavy or greasy.
The shop's backstory also resonates with customers, and visitors often mention the welcoming atmosphere and personal touch provided by ownership. Some even recount learning about the restaurant's connection to the owner's family history, while others describe memorable interactions that made their meal feel more personal than transactional. So, it makes sense local cheesesteak fans include Shay's in discussions about the city's best.
(267) 804-7731
200 N. 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Methodology
To pinpoint Philadelphia's most criminally underrated cheesesteaks, we looked beyond the usual tourist recommendations and headline-grabbing hotspots, heading instead to reviews from not only professional food critics, but also local dining publications and established restaurant reviewers. More importantly, we paid close attention to the people who actually live with these cheesesteaks every day (looking at you, Philly locals). What we have here is a collection of cheesesteak locales that may not always make national headlines, but have earned passionate support from the peeps who know the city's sandwich scene best.