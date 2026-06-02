14 Alternative Cheesesteaks You Need To Try In Philadelphia
It would be perfectly natural to assume that the same attitude Philadelphians apply to most aspects of their lives would also apply to cheesesteaks. In other words, one might figure that cheesesteaks must be made from a rigid recipe that cannot under any circumstances be messed with. (The classic version, of course, is thinly sliced ribeye combined with fried onions and cheese, the latter including only American, provolone, or Cheez Whiz.)
A noteworthy example supporting this hypothesis occurred in 2004, when presidential hopeful John Kerry made the cheesesteak ordering mistake of requesting Swiss while making his standard campaign spot at a cheap eats place, to illustrate that he was actually one of the people. This request, unsurprisingly, kicked off a firestorm, with some still saying it ended his campaign.
Despite all that, however, there are actually dozens of varied takes on the cheesesteak that thrive throughout the Philadelphia region. And the fact that these alternative cheesesteaks are successful suggests that area residents are actually quite open to — and even appreciative of — the different takes. From now-standard alternatives like the chicken cheesesteak to internationally influenced variations that take the dish in wholly new directions, there truly is a cheesesteak for every palate in Philadelphia. Without attempting to compile an exhaustive list of every possible alternative in the region — which would be a truly daunting task — let's take a look at some of the more interesting examples.
1. The Schmitter (McNally's Tavern)
Arguably the most famous cheesesteak alternative, The Schmitter has been served at tiny McNally's Tavern in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood since the 1960s. More recently, however, it has broadened its appeal through association with the Phillies (it was sold at Citizens Bank Park from 2004 to 2016) and the Eagles (it's currently sold at Lincoln Financial Field). Despite these connections, it has nothing to do with Mike Schmidt, but rather was named after Schmidt's Beer, the old-school lager that was a favorite of the customer for whom the sandwich was created.
As the legend goes, when a regular named Dennis Krenich popped into the tavern one 1960s evening, he asked then-owner Hugh McNally to make him something different, perhaps a cheesesteak with pizza sauce. McNally didn't have that, but came up with another sandwich on the fly, taking the basic cheesesteak ingredients and pairing them with fried salami, tomato, and a dressing similar to Thousand Island. Krenich loved the sandwich so much it became his regular order and eventually took its moniker from the beer he preferred.
Though some argue that The Schmitter is not technically a cheesesteak — mainly because it is served on a Kaiser roll (though a Double Schmitter, pictured, comes on a steak roll) — it utilizes a similar cooking technique, yet benefits from the addition of the salty salami and creamy sauce to create an altogether different culinary experience.
8634 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118
(215) 247-9736
2. Salmon Cheesesteak (Bella's Restaurant and Grill)
This anomaly is the most popular sandwich that many Philly-area sandwich lovers don't even know about. While certainly not a staple at mainstream or touristic cheesesteak spots, in Black neighborhoods and at Halal eateries it has steadily become a standard. Though it's true that this adaptation initially sounds strange — salmon chunks flash-seared and mixed with a variety of vegetables, all topped with cheese — it's quite delicious. There's also some debate about whether this even qualifies as a cheesesteak, though it is certainly fried on a flat top similarly to how the traditional ones are made. And if a chicken cheesesteak counts, there's no reason a salmon cheesesteak can't.
Like many similar things, there's some dispute over where this trend started, and whether it was invented by a restaurant or has merely been popping up at cookouts and other home-based meals for a while now. Many, however, do give credit to Bella's in North Philly for, if not inventing this dish, certainly popularizing it. As Bella's owner Albert Alwyn tells the story, his sister Tracy was asked one day to make a cheesesteak-like sandwich for a regular patron who didn't eat beef, and decided to use salmon and broccoli, along with cheese and onions. This creation was a hit, and the sandwich took off from there. Bella's now counts among its fans hip-hop artists Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Doug E. Fresh, and Charlie Mack.
2159 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121
(215) 236-6678
3. Spicy Chicken Cheesesteak (Little Sicily II)
While chicken cheesesteaks have become a standard across the city as a beef alternative — Pat's King of Steaks, the originator of the steak sandwich in Philly, even recently added them after holding out for decades — locals in the know head to Little Sicily II in Pennsport for an Indian-style, curried chicken version. Arguably one of the pioneers of the international cheesesteak movement in Philly, Little Sicily II begin serving masala-spiced cheesesteaks to Indian and Indian American cab drivers in the early-mid aughts. At first, this practice was unadvertised, instead added for a few regular customers who requested a little more spice, but it eventually began to spread though word of mouth. Today, around 70% of the store's cheesesteaks get the spice treatment.
In this case, it should be noted, spice doesn't necessarily mean hot. It can mean hot, of course, but it doesn't have to. One can also order a mild steak from the spicy menu, which comes with the classic warm curry or masala spices, present but well-integrated into the absurdly flavorful dish, without a lot of chili pepper. Or, the more heat tolerant can elevate things with a zesty version of the same.
1608 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 465-8787
4. Ethiopian Cheesesteak (Gojjo)
Similar to Little Sicily II's masala steaks, Gojjo's Ethiopian cheesesteak features a relatively standard cheesesteak construction with novel seasoning, in this case, Ethiopian berbere. Made with chili peppers, garlic, coriander, ginger, Ethiopian holy basil, fenugreek, and varying other spices, berbere is an absolute staple of Ethiopian and Eritrean cuisine, known best for providing the flavor and heat of the classic wat category of stews, including doro wat, yebeg wat and alicha wat.
Here, however, the blend is used to update the flavor of a classic cheesesteak, offering both warm and downright fiery notes that kick this sandwich up a serious notch. Gojjo's steak construction is also excellent; the onions play a role but don't take center stage, and the meat's cut finds a nice balance between too chewy and too fine. All told, this is a great place to start for those just beginning their alternative cheesesteak journey.
4540 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 386-1444
5. Bulgogi Cheesesteak (Korea Taqueria)
Continuing with the tradition of internationally influenced cheesesteaks, Korea Taqueria offers one with beef coated in bulgogi marinade, a commonly used mix in Korean food that typically includes ingredients like soy sauce, sesame, garlic, and more. In addition, the store adds mayonnaise made with gochujang — the spicy red chili paste of Korean cuisine — as well as scallions and melted Cooper Sharp cheese. For an extra $0.50, Korean cucumber pickles can also be included.
While bulgogi is not exactly an uncommon technique in the United States these days, the combination of the sweet marinade on the beef and the spicy mayo helps take this sandwich to the next level. Those seeking a Korean take on steaks don't need to confine themselves to one brand only. Other spots in Philly serving variations on the bulgogi cheesesteak include Good Day Deli, Set NoLibs, and Jean's Cafe.
Multiple locations
6. Carnitas cheesesteak (Chiquita's)
Though perhaps best known for its wildly creative Mexican-Italian fusion pizzas — including chicharron pizza and huitlacoche pizza — Chiquita's also makes a number of interesting cheesesteaks. Considering Philly's other sandwich royalty, the roast pork Italian, is the more typical choice when it comes to pork dishes, a cheesesteak featuring carnitas (pork braised until tender, then fried until crispy) stands out in comparison to other options here, which while creative in their own way, don't typically stray from the beef or chicken base.
Not satisfied with just changing up the meat, however, Chiquita's works in fascinating ingredients such as marinated nopal cactus, melty Oaxaca cheese, and smoky, spicy chipotle mayo. The store also offers other alternative cheesesteaks, including ones made with spicy beef and chihuahua cheese, birria, chicken chipotle, campechanos (mixed meats), and more.
746 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 399-5716
7. Cambodian cheesesteak (Sahbyy Food)
The thing that undoubtedly makes Sahbyy's cheesesteaks extra special is the Cambodian herb paste, which features prominent notes of lemongrass, along with galangal, kaffir lime leaf, garlic, and turmeric, and can be used to marinate either beef or chicken. But that's not all. This sandwich is also covered with a whiz-like homemade cheddar sauce, tangy papaya salad, and a generous handful of the shop's pepper chips, made from crispy (mild or spicy) pepper skins, that help give the sandwich its signature look.
Sahbyy began as a food stand in FDR Park's Southeast Asian Market, and its owners concocted the sandwich after being left with a plethora of unsold beef sticks in the stand's early days. It quickly became a cult hit, regularly drawing long lines and raves in the local press. Today, Sahbyy has leveraged that success to set up a permanent location in the Gather Food Hall, just outside of 30th Street Station.
gatherfoodhall.com/sahbyy-food/
3025 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
8. Oxtail cheesesteak (Taste Cheesesteak Bar)
A cheesesteak normally differentiates itself from slow-cooked sandwiches like Philadelphia's roast pork or Chicago's Italian beef in the sense that it's flash cooked. It's perfect for diners and sandwich shops where it can be prepared quickly, because the beef is simply seared on a flat top before being served. Using oxtail, however, brings a completely different aspect to the process, since by its very nature, the tough sinewy cut requires low and slow braising until it becomes tender.
It is not just the cut of meat and how it is cooked, however, that stands out here. At Taste Cheesesteak Bar, the oxtail is also marinated with a Haitian spice blend known as epis, which includes onions, scallions, garlic, parsley, bell peppers, and spices, giving it not only a different texture, but a completely different flavor profile from the standard cheesesteak.
Another spot that makes oxtail cheesesteaks is Reggae Reggae Vibes on Girard Ave, which is a Jamaican-inspired spot that uses similar spices as well as colorful bell peppers to add visual distinction to this already intriguing dish.
1809 JFK Blvd, Ste B, Philadelphia, PA 19103
9. Wit or Witowski (Gaul & Co.)
As a nod to the traditionally Polish heritage of its neighborhood (Port Richmond), Gaul & Co. has crafted a wildly creative cheesesteak alternative by replacing the beef with chipped kielbasa. It consists of an in-house made kielbasa loaf sliced thinly on a deli slicer, then chopped finely to mimic the texture of chopped beef, and finally, crisped on the flat top. This caramelized meat is then mixed with the store's own fried onions and cheese sauce, piled on a seeded roll, and served. The result is a decadent, salty, caramelized mess, of course in the best possible way.
Those unsatisfied with the decadence of a pile of sausage covered in cheese can, for an extra three bucks, add egg and fried mozzarella, for what's known as a Good Day. (To be honest, it's dubious how good one's day would be after consuming an entire one of these, but to each their own.) While the Gaul & Co. flagship location is in Port Richmond, it also has a location in Rockledge, PA, just north of Philadelphia.
Multiple locations
10. Brisket cheesesteak (Mike's BBQ)
Biting into the brisket cheesesteak at Mike's BBQ in South Philly is a fascinating experience, because while certain bites taste of classic Texas barbecue, others somehow invoke the traditional flavor of a Philly cheesesteak. For someone who enjoys the two equally, it's perhaps the best of both worlds and always remains hearty and satisfying. A barbecue shop first and foremost, Mike's interior reeks of sweet smoke in the best way, and the menu regularly includes common choices like brisket, pulled pork, and ribs.
Those looking to mix it up, however, gravitate toward the cheesesteak, piled high with chopped, smoky brisket and topped with the shop's house-made Cooper Sharp whiz, the latter of which puts the canned stuff to shame. In addition to offering an incredibly rich and complex flavor, this sandwich is absolutely enormous as well, and could probably easily feed three. For those looking for something, er, lighter, Mike's also offers a smoked chicken cheesesteak doused in buffalo sauce.
1703 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 831-2040
11. Filet Mignon cheesesteak (Shay's Steaks)
Ribeye is the standard cut of choice for cheesesteaks, sliced thinly, then fried on the grill. Other cuts, however, such as top round and loin tail are also commonly used. As graded beef has become much more expensive in recent years, the use of ungraded meat, often from indeterminant sources, has proliferated. And that's not even including the pre-sliced, ready for the grill, conglomerated meat products that are held together with meat glue and added marinades, or the downright noxious pink slime that can also be found. This is a longwinded way of saying that cheesesteak meat quality has dropped over the years to keep prices competitive.
Enter Shay's Steaks, a reboot of an old family brand with a focus on high-quality meat cuts, including filet mignon, American Wagyu, and prime rib, alongside optional seasonings, such as black garlic & truffle or red garlic jalapeño. These premium constructions are not inexpensive — the filet version starts at $27.95 — but just about everyone, from the owners, to Google and Yelp reviewers, to local and national press, say the difference in meat quality is absolutely noticeable.
200 N 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(267) 804-7731
12. Trainwreck (Beck's Cajun Cafe)
Like Little Sicily II, Beck's is one of the OGs when it comes to modern cheesesteak innovation, having served its Cajun twist, the Trainwreck, since it opened in the city's famous Reading Terminal Market in 2009. This now-beloved sandwich takes a traditional steak and adds andouille sausage and salami, then loads up on Beck's special creole mayo and signature Devil's Dust spice rub, amping up the salty, savory, and spice flavors to match the store's Cajun theme. Overflowing both figuratively and literally, this is a sandwich that lives up to its name.
For those who don't find this one adventurous enough, the longtime market staple has plenty more to offer. Be sure, for example, to check out the alligator sausage po' boy, topped with onions, peppers, and house-made mustard.
Reading Terminal Market, 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19107
(215) 592-0505
13. Hangover cure (Nipotina)
As if a standard cheesesteak wasn't enough grease for those nursing a hangover, Nipotina adds hearty portions of smashed tater tots, eggs over easy, and to further challenge an already sour stomach, a bit of sriracha. If anything, it's the ultimate cheesesteak for weekend brunch, especially for those with dispositions strong enough to stand a night out followed by a hearty breakfast. "It's the perfect answer to those jam packed weekends and late nights that have you waking up hangry," wrote the shop on Instagram.
Nipotina, from the already successful owners of P'unk Burger, has even more to offer from a creative cheesesteak standpoint. It also makes the Everyday I'm Truffling — featuring black truffle burrata, truffle oil, and truffle honey — and the Hippie Chic — with chopped chicken, fried onions, bacon jam, goat cheese, and arugula — as well as a number of vegan options.
2238 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
(484) 355-5410
14. Spicy vegan cheesesteak (Hibiscus Cafe)
Speaking of vegan steaks, Hibiscus Cafe took top marks in this growing category at the 2023 Black Chef Showdown. The shop's spicy vegan cheesesteak packed with jerk-seasoned seitan, sautéed onions, peppers, and Violife brand vegan cheese (the latter of which a local writer amusingly described as pungent), is served on a whole grain roll from local bakery Amoroso's.
"People who aren't vegan ... order it all the time," Hibiscus chef Qoura Jones-Dixon told VegNews. "I think it's simply because we focus on the flavor, instead of trying to make [it] taste like something else ... We focus on enhancing the ingredients it's made of."
Though it might seem sacrilegious to make a vegan sandwich and call it a cheesesteak, the rise of both impossible meats and plant-forward menus around the city has made this a viable and emerging category. Don't knock it 'til you try it.
shareecemills.wixsite.com/hibiscuscafe
4907 Catharine St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 307-3749
Methodology
This isn't meant to be an exhaustive list of every alternative cheesesteak that can be found in Philadelphia, but rather a sampling that illustrates how innovative and creative takes are available throughout the city. (There are indeed many others that I was not able to mention.)
To compile this list, I reviewed articles and lists from local press, looked through Yelp and Google reviews, and relied heavily on the research I had already done for my recent book, "A History of Philadelphia Sandwiches."