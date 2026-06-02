14 Alternative Cheesesteaks You Need To Try In Philadelphia

It would be perfectly natural to assume that the same attitude Philadelphians apply to most aspects of their lives would also apply to cheesesteaks. In other words, one might figure that cheesesteaks must be made from a rigid recipe that cannot under any circumstances be messed with. (The classic version, of course, is thinly sliced ribeye combined with fried onions and cheese, the latter including only American, provolone, or Cheez Whiz.)

A noteworthy example supporting this hypothesis occurred in 2004, when presidential hopeful John Kerry made the cheesesteak ordering mistake of requesting Swiss while making his standard campaign spot at a cheap eats place, to illustrate that he was actually one of the people. This request, unsurprisingly, kicked off a firestorm, with some still saying it ended his campaign.

Despite all that, however, there are actually dozens of varied takes on the cheesesteak that thrive throughout the Philadelphia region. And the fact that these alternative cheesesteaks are successful suggests that area residents are actually quite open to — and even appreciative of — the different takes. From now-standard alternatives like the chicken cheesesteak to internationally influenced variations that take the dish in wholly new directions, there truly is a cheesesteak for every palate in Philadelphia. Without attempting to compile an exhaustive list of every possible alternative in the region — which would be a truly daunting task — let's take a look at some of the more interesting examples.