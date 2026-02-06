Where To Find 14 Rare Meats Online

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

According to Western Livestock Journal, chicken is the most widely consumed meat in the United States by a large margin, followed by beef, pork, and in a distant fourth, turkey. There are, however, so many animal-based proteins beyond these four that offer a fascinating range of flavors, textures, and experiences. Not to mention, many alternative meat sources are deeply embedded in regional cultures, part of recipes that have been handed down from generation to generation.

One thing these game or exotic meats have in common is that they're much leaner than the beef, pork, or even chicken you find in supermarkets. While this can be a plus, nutritionally, it also means they can be more difficult to work with in the kitchen, because the lack of fat makes them easier to overcook and can make the perfect flavor combination harder to discover.

That being said, the internet has made the world much smaller and opened up a wide market for rare meat beyond your local supermarket. Retailers such as Fossil Farms, Wild Fork Foods, and D'Artagnan — plus many smaller farms with online stores — have made it easier to source interesting and exotic meat beyond the big four. Without further ado, let's take a look at 14 rare meat options available online for the adventurous cook and eater.