14 Invasive Species Americans Should Be Eating

Invasive species, both plants and animals, regularly cause irreparable harm to native ecosystems across the United States by crowding out and preying on native species, damaging crops and infrastructure, and generally causing a nuisance. Billions of dollars go toward fighting these troublesome aliens each year, but their aggressive reproduction and resistance to traditional control methods make them almost impossible to completely eradicate. One perhaps unheralded way to fight these pesky intruders is to harvest and eat them. In fact, many are quite delicious, and hunting or harvesting them is a perfectly sustainable way to not only enjoy a tasty, adventurous meal, but also to help protect our natural environment.

When fishing, hunting, or foraging for any of the species mentioned in this article, please take care to be keenly aware of species identification, health of the animals or plants and their local ecosystems, and any other factors that can harm us humans, when attempting to collect and eat species that are less common to our regular diet. Otherwise, here's a list of some of the tastiest, most recipe-friendly invasive plants, fish, and land animals that our country has to offer.