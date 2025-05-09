The Secret To A Perfect Fish Fry Is In The Dredge

Fried fish is one of my favorite ways to enjoy it, and if you've ever had great U.K. style fish and chips, you'll probably agree. The crunchy coating, contrasted by the soft, flaky fish, makes every bite more satisfying than the last. The dish's popularity means that there's plenty of great hacks out there — like adding club soda to your fried fish batter. But Robert DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, gave us a great pro tip: Double-dredge your fish for ultra crispy results.

"Double-dredging fish before frying gives you that extra crispy, crunchy texture and helps the coating stick better, especially when frying delicate fish that might flake," DiGregorio told The Takeout. "The second layer creates a thicker, sturdier crust, preventing sogginess and giving you a perfect fry."

This method is a little different to the classic flour, egg, and breadcrumb dredge, since double-dredging only requires dipping your fish into a seasoned egg mixture and seasoned flour, twice. It's as simple as dipping your fish into the eggs, then into the flour, and repeating once more before frying. Pick a mild-tasting white fish such as cod, haddock, or pollock — and follow a few key steps for the best results.