What Oil Is The Best For Deep Frying Fish?

Preparing a proper Friday fish fry is a rite of passage, and to honor the long list of those who've fried before you with proper respect, you must have all of the essentials readily available. There are many elements that go into frying delicious fish, from the filet you choose to the seasonings. But today, we're focusing on one component: oil. You can't deep fry fish with just any product. If you're looking for perfectly crisp batter coupled with fish with a flavor that shines, go for canola or vegetable oil.

The secret rests on three main factors: smoke point, flavor, and cost. Oils like canola and vegetable oil strike a perfect balance, making them the top contenders for your next fish fry. Oils with a bold flavor and low smoke point, such as extra virgin olive oil, will burn quickly and overwhelm the taste of the fish. It may seem like an overstatement, but there's zero hyperbole when I say that the oil you choose can make or break your meal when deep frying. If your goal is to achieve golden, crispy fish without overpowering its natural flavor, then stick to canola or vegetable oil.