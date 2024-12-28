UK Vs American Fish And Chips: How Do The Batters Differ?

The U.S. is known to go big or go home with its food; when it comes to our style of fish and chips, a drink that's usually accompanied by the meal, beer, is often added to the batter along with its heavier seasonings. Beer battering is a common American practice and isn't just found in fish and chips but in other fried items such as onion rings.

The carbon dioxide gas in beer allows for the batter to crisp up fast in high frying temperatures while also not overcooking the fish. Using club soda, another drink that has carbon dioxide, instead of beer, will give you a similar effect. Depending on the amount and type of beer used, it can add a mild or stronger bittersweet flavor, so it's recommended to stick with a light beer for classic beer-battered fish.

The U.K. version's light batter allows for some side additions to take center stage, such as malt vinegar that is not only used on top of the crispy fish pieces but for their "chips" as well. "That's why we've got the vinegar and the salt on the tables, for you to season it yourself," stated Chantelle Wright in an interview with Atlanta Magazine.

If you're planning to go authentically British with your next fish and chips rendition, keep note of the simple mixture with an emphasis on sweet flour. And if you would prefer to try the American version, make sure you don't forget your seasonings and beer!