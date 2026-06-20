10 Things Trader Joe's Does Better Than Costco

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Trader Joe's and Costco are two massively popular stores that each have a devoted shopper following. Customers who are looking to buy in bulk for a business or to stockpile for their own family will find their fill at Costco. Other shoppers looking for a unique spin on the typical grocery store may just find what they're looking for at Trader Joe's. Depending on how you plan to spend your hard-earned dollars each week, you'll find pros and cons for each chain. Still, there's no denying that there are some things that Trader Joe's just does better than Costco.

As someone who regularly shops at both grocery stores, I compiled this list of reasons you may find a Trader Joe's shopping experience more enjoyable. No offense intended to Costco, but for individuals and families, Trader Joe's might offer the perfect grocery shopping experience, even if you can't purchase a refrigerator while filling your kitchen.