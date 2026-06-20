10 Things Trader Joe's Does Better Than Costco
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Trader Joe's and Costco are two massively popular stores that each have a devoted shopper following. Customers who are looking to buy in bulk for a business or to stockpile for their own family will find their fill at Costco. Other shoppers looking for a unique spin on the typical grocery store may just find what they're looking for at Trader Joe's. Depending on how you plan to spend your hard-earned dollars each week, you'll find pros and cons for each chain. Still, there's no denying that there are some things that Trader Joe's just does better than Costco.
As someone who regularly shops at both grocery stores, I compiled this list of reasons you may find a Trader Joe's shopping experience more enjoyable. No offense intended to Costco, but for individuals and families, Trader Joe's might offer the perfect grocery shopping experience, even if you can't purchase a refrigerator while filling your kitchen.
Trader Joe's edges out Costco when it comes to fresh flowers
Walking into a Trader Joe's is a feast for the senses. There are bright colors, exciting music, and often plenty of scents. I love being greeted at the front door with a barrage of fresh flowers, complete with greenery and blooms. You'll find fresh bouquets and individual stems, which you can use to make a fresh bouquet of your own. It's awfully difficult to pass these selections without grabbing some blooms to brighten up your home, and I often find myself leaving with more than a basketful.
In my experience, however, Costco rarely offers fresh-cut flowers. Instead, most of the floral options you'll find at the warehouse are more plantable bushes or trees. Those types of items are helpful if you're planning to add to your outdoor garden, but there's not much value added here if you're looking to put a bouquet in the center of your table during a holiday or to simply freshen up a room. If you're looking for day-to-day, beautiful delights in this area, Trader Joe's is definitely the preferred pick and certainly the store that does flowers better.
Trader Joe's has a more familiar layout
Costco customers know that the location of their favorite items frequently shifts in the store. In fact, whole aisles can switch without notice, making shopping for your favorites something of a scavenger hunt with no maps or clues. The aisles are numbered but aren't labeled to indicate where your favorite coffee and pasta might be. Some departments, like the bakery and deli, don't really shift around, but most other items are free game.
More similar to a typical grocery store, Trader Joe's does not regularly alter the location of its items. On most trips, you'll find the wine, milk, and your favorite Trader Joe's snacks in generally the same aisles, unless a particular item is getting featured. Although Trader Joe's could easily change things around with fewer items than Costco, the store's layout remains basically the same. This familiar arrangement is comforting to many customers, and it makes it easy to shop from your grocery list each week.
You're surrounded by beautiful signs
Costco does little to hide the fact that you are shopping in essentially a giant warehouse. A Trader Joe's grocery experience is much more colorful with beautiful, hand-painted signs at nearly every corner. Costco's signs are very simple, typically printed from a computer in a basic font with essential information. Trader Joe's approach is closer to that of an artistic lemonade stand than a warehouse that also happens to sell food.
You'll find Trader Joe artists regularly taking us behind the scenes of what it's like to design for the grocery chain on social media platforms like TikTok. Each location has a team of artists that uses Posca markers to create those special signs. It's a visual touch that adds to the store's general vibe and even impacts whether new items get noticed and purchased. Comparing Costco signs to those at Trader Joe's, it's easy to see which one would draw a customer's eye.
It's easier to find happy and helpful staff
Depending on the time of day you visit Costco, and how busy it is up front, you may find a few staff members milling about the aisles, restocking shelves. Sometimes it can be challenging to locate a Costco employee to help find an item, check stock, or even take down a pallet for you. Trader Joe's has no shortage of crew members eager to help you find the best products in the store.
It can be difficult to find staff at Costco, but Trader Joe's always has people stocking and helping. You're never at a loss for people to help. In fact, Trader Joe's is the most trusted grocery store in America and is widely known for its friendly workers. Even if you find yourself shopping outside the best times to visit Trader Joe's to avoid crowds, crew members will remain kind and helpful. Even if you don't interact with anyone in the aisle to help you find your favorite treats, no doubt the TJ's employee at checkout will compliment your selections and ask you about your day.
Items don't change so significantly
Costco loves changing out its items. You'll find the brands shift regularly, and your favorite items might be there one week but gone the next. Shoppers expect this with seasonal items, but with something as basic as potato chips, it can get frustrating for customers. I find that the snack aisles are especially prone to disappearing salty and sweet offerings. For me, the most egregious instance of a MIA snack occurred when Costco removed its pickle potato chips from shelves. I went weeks waiting for the chips to return, only to be without them for many months. Suddenly, one day, they reappeared in my local store. The whole experience was quite a heartbreaking trial and not one I'm eager to repeat with another tasty snack. Though Trader Joe's also has seasonal items, you'll find that the grocery store doesn't change out its basics quite as significantly.
Certainly, there are some items, like Trader Joe's marshmallows, you'll only find at certain times of the year, but other basics will nearly always be available. In many instances, these will be TJ's proprietary products. Still, other brands you know and trust will remain on shelves and nearly in the same spot they always are, making it easy to shop at Trader Joe's weekly and add your favorites to your cart.
Packaging at Trader Joe's is more attractive
The vast majority of the products you'll purchase at Trader Joe's will likely be under the grocery chain's private label. These items, just like the store signs, will have attractive, playful packaging. Clearly, a marketing and design team spends time ensuring that the packaging is just as eye-catching as shopping in the store.
Costco's private label, Kirkland Signature, offers phenomenal products, but leaves a lot to be desired in packaging design. In many instances, the packaging is so boring that no one would fault you for completely skipping by the product on the shelf, robbing yourself of an actual quality item. Truthfully, Kirkland Signature groceries are much better than the packaging leads you to believe. It may not be fair to judge a book (or in this case, a grocery item) by its cover, but in the world of grocery store shelf space, attractive, interesting packaging certainly helps draw customers in.
You'll pay no membership fees
Most grocery chains, like Publix and Kroger, do not require a membership to shop in-store. Many chains offer some kind of membership that customers can join to rack up rewards, but requiring payment for simply shopping in-store isn't as common. Perhaps the most significant difference between Costco and Trader Joe's is that you do not need a membership to shop at TJ's.
A Costco membership has levels: executive or gold. An executive membership is currently $130 per year, and a gold star membership is $65 per year. Of course, there are different perks depending on your membership level, but you need one to enter the store and purchase items, no matter what.
Though there are certainly ways to shop at Costco without a membership (like using Instacart), it'll often mean more money out of your pocket. Trader Joe's has no such rule, and anyone can shop in stores, much closer to how other grocery stores operate.
Trader Joe's is laid-back and less stressful
Trader Joe's locations can certainly be busy, but the vibes never falter, and there's a laid-back feel to shopping in the store. At Costco, shoppers and staff often appear to be in such a rush that it's overstimulating and far from laid-back. And the parking lot? Keep your head on a swivel because if there's one place people love rushing around, it's a Costco parking lot.
At Trader Joe's, crew members wear a variety of colorful shirts. In fact, you'll often find Hawaiian shirts adorned with hibiscus flowers and other floral patterns. You'll commonly see staff members in comfortable attire, like T-shirts and hoodies, and it all serves the same purpose: Keep the vibes welcoming. The apparel isn't the sole indicator of a comfortable, less stressful atmosphere, but it does make the experience a touch more enjoyable than the hustle and bustle of Costco.
Everything is reasonably sized
Walking around Costco's grocery aisles, you'd be hard-pressed to find any single item sold on its own. Even orange juice is sold in a two-pack. Chip bags are even bigger. Because of this bulk purchasing power, it's clear that Costco is structured perfectly for some shoppers but can be alienating to others, especially those shopping for only a couple of people.
Though plenty of families shop at Costco (mine being one of them), you'll generally find more customers purchasing items for their businesses. Since the warehouse sells items in bulk, companies can easily purchase larger quantities for less and make trips more efficient. However, for the everyday family, the bulk sizing at Costco is simply too much. At Trader Joe's, everything is much more reasonably sized for the individual or family. Like most grocery stores, you'll purchase items in single quantities and in sizes that don't require access to a stockpile location.
There aren't any sales pitches
Newer Costco shoppers might be caught off guard by just how frequently they'll get stopped in the store for a sales pitch. Many locations have a regular setup for cell phone companies or even bottled water sales, and it's not uncommon for these salespeople to become overly pushy and overwhelming. Customers can, of course, walk by such representatives without too much consequence, but the general guilt of ignoring the salesperson isn't enjoyable.
At Trader Joe's, you'll find no one trying to make a sales pitch in the middle of an aisle. The closest you'll find is a crew member offering samples of the brand's newest sweet or salty treat. Costco shoppers may need to plan their route around the store based on the location of such aggressive sales tactics, but Trader Joe's shoppers can mill through the aisles without the same concern.
Methodology
There's plenty that Trader Joe's and Costco do that are different from one another. I chose the selections for this piece based on the biggest differences between the two chains. To be considered a positive difference in Trader Joe's favor, it needed to stand out in a way that made a substantial improvement for the everyday shopper. In most cases, the differences make the TJ's shopping experience more enjoyable. As a frequent customer at both grocery stores, I based my findings on personal experience over the years.