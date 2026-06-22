11 California Burger Chains That Rival In-N-Out (Or Flat Out Beat It)
We've recently just covered some menu items some say you should never order at In-N-Out. But, what if, just for kicks, you opened your mind to not ordering a burger from there, and instead went more of a local route, giving your business to Cali-based burger spots instead? Although there are In-N-Out locations in a few U.S. states, the chain is most commonly seen in The Golden State.
While In-N-Out was a fast food chain Anthony Bourdain was known to love, let us consider, should he sill be around today (how we wish he was), that the famed chef just might also adore many of these California burger joints with similar enthusiasm. Why? Because according to locals and avid regulars in the know, there are many California burger spots that rival In-N-Out, mouthwateringly juicy patty for patty. This will indeed be no revelation to famed chef Andrew Zimmern, who is known to dislike In-N-Out.
Whether you like or dislike the popular In-N-Out chain, the fact remains that many believe it to be the best. That is, before we searched for California locals who swear by several other burger spots they claim can compete, or even wipe the floor, with In-N-Out. Here are 11 of those California-based burger gems that fans say are absolutely as fab, or more so, than the chain claiming to know "what a hamburger's all about."
Hodad´s
If there is one California burger destination that repeatedly surfaced in recommendations as an alternative to In-N-Out, it was Hodad's. What got its start in San Diego's Ocean Beach enclave in the late 1960s has now expanded to two Golden State locations. Giving super laid-back surf shack vibes (even the name comes from vintage surfer slang), Hodad's rocks an unmistakably Southern California energy. The burger menu spans from single and double cheeseburgers to wow-inducing specialty wonders, like the Guido Burger, inspired by Guy Fieri, featuring pastrami, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, pickles, spicy brown mustard, and more. All burgers arrive complete with mayo, mustard, ketchup, onion, tomato, pickle, and lettuce (unless you say thanks, but no thanks).
What earned Hodad's a place on this list was the telling consistency of praise coming from every direction. National television exposure helped introduce the restaurant to a wider audience, with Guy Fieri famously highlighting it on his "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" as the kind of burger joint every community should have. Food critics have also singled out the bacon cheeseburger, particularly its unusual bacon patty that creates an over-the-top, indulgent meal.
Fans and local regulars also describe the burgers in almost sentimental terms, recalling visits spanning decades, some returning after years away to find the experience deliciously unchanged. Others point to the thick tomato slices, substantial patties, and unapologetically messy construction as part of the undeniable appeal.
Multiple locations
HiHo Cheeseburger
HiHo Cheeseburger sets itself apart immediately thanks to its offering something no other burger chain claims to. What is this impressive burger feat? Serving customers exclusively 100 percent grass-fed, grass-finished Wagyu beef. With several locations around Los Angeles County, HiHo has managed to elevate a familiar fast-casual meal with delicious results.
Customers can order signatures like the HiHo Double, featuring cheese, onions, pickles, lettuce, mustard, and ketchup, or branch out to options such as the Pastrami Heat, which showcases spicy onions with Wagyu pastrami. The Big Matty offers its own sauce-driven spin, while even vegetarian diners have a house-made vegan patty option. HiHo earned its place on this list because recommendations were impressively enthusiastic. Burger fans repeatedly pointed to it as one of the strongest alternatives to In-N-Out in Los Angeles. The Pastrami Heat, in particular, garnered the highest praise, with some describing it as the without compare, and a must-order menu item.
Food writers have echoed that enthusiasm, highlighting both the flavor and value the Wagyu beef brings to the bun. While Wagyu carries a luxury reputation, reviewers noted that HiHo delivers that experience at prices that feel surprisingly accessible. What really separates HiHo from countless competitors is its commitment to a single ingredient philosophy. The beef is sustainably raised, antibiotic-free, and certified humane, creating a burger experience that feels different from more traditional fast-food burger chains like In-N-Out.
Multiple locations
The Win~Dow
The Win~Dow may look less impressive compared with some of California's flashier burger stops, but its popularity suggests that simplicity done exceptionally well still wins at the end of the day. With several locations around California, this walk-up concept has become a favorite among burger fans seeking an alternative experience to In-N-Out.
Not only is the walk-up setup simple, but the menu is also concise, allowing guests three burger options. You can order either a cheeseburger or double cheeseburger built with hand-formed patties grilled alongside onions and topped with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce, or there is also the Beauty Burger, made with an Impossible patty (available in single or double form). What landed The Win~Dow on this list was the overwhelming volume of local recommendations. Again and again, Los Angeles diners pointed to it as the closest competitor to In-N-Out in terms of value, quality, and everyday appeal. Several emphasized that few places manage to deliver such strong quality while remaining in a comparable price range.
Food experts and influencers have reached similar conclusions, naming it among their favorite California burgers outside the In-N-Out universe. The burgers earn attention for their deeply seared, smash-style patties. The crisp edges and pronounced griddled flavor also create a noticeably different experience from more traditional fast-food chain burgers.
Multiple locations
Burgers Never Say Die
With a name like Burgers Never Say Die, it's no surprise that some devoted fans are living for this burger biz. Located solely in Silver Lake, this operation may be small in size compared to the gargantuan chains in existence, but it has built a pretty big rep in the California burger world, with enthusiasts crediting it as one of the pioneers that helped popularize smash burgers across Southern California in the first place (long before the style exploded everywhere).
The menu stays minimal, with guests choosing from the Regular (which is a two-stacker), Three-Stack, or Four-Stack burger options, all featuring cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. Its burgers have earned impressive recognition. In a recent interview, actor Steve Carell named Burgers Never Say Die his favorite restaurant anywhere in the world, while citing regular visits with his son. Social media creators and food-focused influencers have also helped fuel the restaurant's reach, highlighting its caramelized edges, moist patties, and flavor-packed cheese sauce in particular.
Locals often describe the burgers as deceptively simple, where the presentation may appear modest at first glance, but the seasoning, beef quality, and texture outperform many competitors. This explains why Burgers Never Say Die secured a place on this list. Longtime fans note how the restaurant earned acclaim well before smash burgers became a mainstream trend, and even as countless imitators have emerged, many continue to view it as the standard others continue chasing.
(323) 922-6161
2388 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Pie 'N Burger
Pie 'N Burger is impressive because it kept appearing in conversations about California's most beloved burgers, despite operating just a single location. In a burger scene often dominated by sprawling chains, this Pasadena favorite has remained small, and committed to doing things much the same way for decades, and fans eat it up.
It first opened its door in the 1960s, and has embraced the rich history surrounding it from day one. You see, Pasadena is apparently associated with the origins of the cheeseburger, and Pie 'N Burger proudly leans into that tasty heritage. Guests can choose the signature cheeseburger (made with prime beef, turkey, or vegetarian options), served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, American cheese, and homemade Thousand Island dressing, or step up to the double-patty Big Ben.
One of the things that stood out in recommendations was how often nostalgia surfaced. Critics and locals both describe the experience as offering a glimpse of an old Los Angeles dining era that has largely disappeared elsewhere. Food writers have included Pie 'N Burger among the region's essential burgers, while local burger fans name it when discussing alternatives to In-N-Out. Much of the praise focuses on quality ingredients, balance, and consistency. The ownership story reinforces that sense of continuity, with the current owner having first visited as a child before eventually joining the restaurant and dedicating his career to preserving its legacy.
(626) 795-1123
913 E. California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106
Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers
Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers has become one of Los Angeles' most acclaimed modern burger locales, earning the highest praise from critics, chefs, and local burger enthusiasts. Originally associated with Chinatown and now operating two locations, Amboy gained its enthusiastic following thanks to a balancing of butcher-shop precision paired with unapologetically indulgent burger architecture.
Customers can keep things simple with the Amboy Classic, featuring a thin smashed patty, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and burger sauce on a sesame-seeded bun. Those looking for something with a bit more oomph can explore options like the Truffle Classic, coated with aged Parmigiano Reggiano and truffle aioli, or the Chili Cheese Classic. And, then there is the celebrated DH Burger, a dry-aged beef creation showcasing provolone, garlic aioli, pickles, and caramelized onions. Food experts have placed it among their favorite burgers in the City of Angels, while burger-focused publications mention it in conversations about the most elite burger joints in the biz. And, the restaurant's founder, chef Alvin Cailan? That king is often associated with lists celebrating outstanding burgers on a far broader scale than California alone.
Local burger fans have been equally free with their applause recommending Amboy when discussions turn to alternatives to In-N-Out. Critics have highlighted the DH Burger in particular as the restaurant's defining achievement, yet even the simpler burgers receive rave reviews for execution and ingredient quality.
(213) 935-8188
727 N. Broadway #117, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Original Tommy's
It can confidently be said that few California burger chains can match the history, recognition, and cult following of Original Tommy's. First opening its doors in Los Angeles in the mid-1940s, Tom Koulax, born of Greek immigrant parents, started out with a dream. Thanks to persistence, quality ingredients, and speedy service, Tommy's gradually transformed from a tiny neighborhood stop into one of The Golden State's most iconic burger brands.
While the menu includes options like the California Classic, Quarter-Pound Chili Cheeseburger, and Caliente Chili Burger, locals especially will tell you that Tommy's identity is inseparable from its legendary chili-topped creations. Double and triple chili cheeseburgers have become the restaurant's signature, earning devoted fans who insist there is simply nothing quite like them. For some customers, Tommy's doesn't just attempt to compete with In-N-Out, it holds it own, easily.
That distinction is exactly why it landed on this list. Food writers have highlighted Tommy's among their favorite California burger locales outside the In-N-Out realm, while local burger aficianados point to it when discussing worthy alternatives. Fans specifically praise the restaurant's chili cheeseburgers, arguing that Tommy's has essentially perfected a style few chains even attempt. The family-owned aspect also seems to resonate with customers. Like In-N-Out, Tommy's remains tied to its founding story and Southern California roots, fostering loyalty that lasts.
Multiple locations
Heavy Handed
Chef Anthony Bourdain's tip for the perfect burger may not mesh with this next joint's pile-it-on philosophy (especially when it comes to the triple orders featuring a trio of patties), but plenty of California locals still love Heavy Handed, and all of its burger patty creations. And, speaking of three-stacked patties, while some say triple cheeseburgers are unnecessary, fans of the hardest-hitting, seriously intense orders at Heavy Handed more than earn the Cali chain its name.
There's even a plain, unseasoned Puppy Patty available for canine companions. Heavy Handed earned a place on this list because it repeatedly surfaced in discussions about the best alternatives to In-N-Out. Food writers and social media savants have highlighted it among Southern California's best burger spots, while locals place it near the top of their personal rankings, too. Some even argue it surpasses California's most famous burger chain altogether.
Why? Let's start the explanation with the burgers themselves. While some burger purists insist a double is the ideal format, Heavy Handed offers a more-is-more approach that resonates with diners looking for maximum flavor and absolute burger indulgence. Whether ordered as a modest single or a balls-to-the-wall triple stack, the burgers arrive absolutely packed with beefy satisfaction and enough heft to justify the restaurant's name. For Californians seeking something other than In-N-Out bite that turns the volume up several notches, Heavy Handed is a solid recommendation.
Multiple locations
For the Win
For The Win is a California-based smashburger specialist consistently earning high marks from both professional food writers and everyday burger fans. The concept here is simple. Diners can choose either a hamburger, cheeseburger, or veggie burger, each served on a toasted potato bun with grilled onions, pickles, and the restaurant's beloved and sought after signature fry sauce. Many regulars also opt for a double stack loaded with add-ons like bacon, jalapeños, and extra fry sauce, creating a burger that really wows.
Food critics have singled it out among Los Angeles' best burgers, nodding to its juicy, flavorful beef characterized by crisp, caramelized edges that smashburger lovers adore. They have also praised the balance between the burger's juicy interior, crisp exterior, and carefully proportioned melted cheese-to-bun ratio. Locals also chime in, regularly mentioning For The Win when discussing burger joints that deliver the goods other than In-N-Out.
Some praise its affordability, noting that it competes at a similarly approachable price point. Other fans even argue that it brings an even better burger to the table. The enthusiasm is hard to ignore, with passionate customers calling For The Win their favorite burger in LA altogether, while insisting it deserves far more attention than it receives.
Multiple locations
Tam's Burgers
Tam's Burgers was already a cherished Southern California mainstay far before it received a major pop-culture boost. But, when Kendrick Lamar featured Tam's in his blockbuster "Not Like Us" music video, the longtime local favorite burger joint suddenly found itself all jazzed up in front of millions of viewers worldwide. The fact of the matter is that the flurry of media attention only reinforced what countless Californians already knew to be true.
Tam's has been serving classic burgers for decades, which explains its devoted following across its multiple locations. Customers can choose from menu options including quarter-pound burgers, double cheeseburgers, bacon cheeseburgers, and even avocado-topped burger sensations (most arrive on sesame seed buns with Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles). The bacon cheeseburger receives particular attention. Following Lamar's endorsement, fans flocked to try the same burger associated with the rapper (said to be his favorite), helping introduce a new generation to a restaurant that was already deeply rooted in the So Cal food scene.
Tam's keeps appearing in conversations about the best burger bites other than In-N-Out, with many applauding how it offers something different (fully leaning into larger menus, bigger portions, and old-school burger stand style). Social media food creators spotlight the double cheeseburger, too, while local burger enthusiasts regularly rank Tam's among the region's strongest burger contenders. Beyond the Kendrick Lamar connection, it's got a home-grown kind of loyalty that continues to fuel its popularity.
Multiple locations
Gott's Roadside
Way back when, in the late 1990s, Gott's Roadside first began as a wee stop along Highway 29 in Napa Valley. Fast forward to now, and it has grown, expanding to multiple California locations and becoming one of The Golden State's most cherished burger joints. The menu presents customers with an impressive array of burgers. Guests can keep things classic with a cheeseburger or double cheeseburger served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and secret sauce, or branch out into braver burger territory, with options like the California Burger topped with fried egg and bacon, the Kimchi Burger, or the Gruyère and Caramelized Onion Burger.
The variety allows Gott's to appeal to both burger purists who hem and haw at any divergence from the old-school recipes, to diners seeking something with a little more oooh and ahhhh, out-of-the-box energy. The restaurant's reputation extends beyond customer loyalty, with food writers having included Gott's among California's premier burger locales. The brand even received a James Beard America's Classics Award.
Customers praise the burgers as their automatic, no-brainer option, while social media food enthusiasts highlight the charred patties, generous amounts of cheese that make every mouthful sing, and of course, that signature sauce. Longtime fans go so far as to describe Gott's as a must-visit whenever they return to that neck of the woods. Basically, the question in Californian burger-loving mouths now is: Got Gott's? And if not, Why?!
Multiple locations
Methodology
In creating this list, we focused heavily on California voices, reviewing recommendations from local food writers, regional publications, burger-focused critics, social media creators, and thousands of comments from everyday customers discussing their favorite alternatives to In-N-Out. We compared recurring praise, consistency of recommendations, then prioritized the places that repeatedly surfaced in conversations among people who actually eat there.