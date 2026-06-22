11 California Burger Chains That Rival In-N-Out (Or Flat Out Beat It)

We've recently just covered some menu items some say you should never order at In-N-Out. But, what if, just for kicks, you opened your mind to not ordering a burger from there, and instead went more of a local route, giving your business to Cali-based burger spots instead? Although there are In-N-Out locations in a few U.S. states, the chain is most commonly seen in The Golden State.

While In-N-Out was a fast food chain Anthony Bourdain was known to love, let us consider, should he sill be around today (how we wish he was), that the famed chef just might also adore many of these California burger joints with similar enthusiasm. Why? Because according to locals and avid regulars in the know, there are many California burger spots that rival In-N-Out, mouthwateringly juicy patty for patty. This will indeed be no revelation to famed chef Andrew Zimmern, who is known to dislike In-N-Out.

Whether you like or dislike the popular In-N-Out chain, the fact remains that many believe it to be the best. That is, before we searched for California locals who swear by several other burger spots they claim can compete, or even wipe the floor, with In-N-Out. Here are 11 of those California-based burger gems that fans say are absolutely as fab, or more so, than the chain claiming to know "what a hamburger's all about."