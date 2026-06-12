Review: Wendy's Minions Banana Frosty Really Gru On Me

There's a lot going on this summer, with America turning 250, and the seventh(!) Minions-related movie hitting theaters. Both are begetting an endless array of products, and for the Minions, that includes Kings Hawaiian Shake 'Em Banana Bites and even Goomi Green mustard under French's good name. Wendy's is quite on a roll with its collaborations with intellectual property, with recent hits like the seriously fun Wednesday (Addams) Meal of Misfortune s, and the nostalgic "SpongeBob Movie" Menu. This Minions & Monster meal is yet another winner, mainly on the strength of the Banana Frosty Swirl alone, and further cemented by the wacky toy that comes with it.

As an adult, but a kid at heart, I applaud the rise of adult "happy meals," where there's something to play with alongside my filling food items. After taking a brief break from confirming that Wendy's underrated fries also taste great in this Frosty, I wanted to get even more mischievous like the Minions and play with my food.

The toy I got was a new character — the green monster Goomi, and he had some sort of hoop contraption that somehow was able to balance my spoon. I let him feed me. Things devolved from there, as I was then spreading some of the Frosty on my Baconator. Before I could even think about what I was doing, I took a bite, and was surprised the flavor translated quite well to the sandwich. Mixed in with veggie and other condiments, it almost took on the consistency and lovely taste of a sweet-mayo-y coleslaw.

After all was said and done, I was ready to think about when the next Minions movie was coming, and in turn, a new treat would hopefully be invading Wendy's. The Banana Frosty Swirl is truly perfect as is, but what about tossing in some chocolate syrup, to make a more fluid frozen chocolate-covered banana? Better yet, how about tossing in some physical pieces of banana, and make this the banana split I've always dreamed of.