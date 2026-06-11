Nosh Or Nah: Animals And Minions And BTS, Oh My

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Welcome back to Nosh or Nah, a column where The Takeout staff reviews the best, worst, and weirdest new snacks and drinks hitting store shelves near you.

The three limited-edition grocery store items that came into our crosshairs for Nosh or Nah this week are all represented by cute mascots: Nerds, Minions, and ... the world-dominating, unimaginably popular K-Pop band BTS. Does the sight of something cute make you just want to gobble it up? Then this selection of products is for you (PSA: please do not try to eat BTS — the BTS Army wouldn't take kindly to that).

First, Michael Palan sees if the sweet and tangy taste of Nerds can elevate a basic frosted animal cracker and turn it into something crave-worthy. Next, he finds if being turned green (inspired by the Minions antagonist Goomi) changes the flavor of classic French's mustard. Finally, Dennis Lee taste-tests BTS Oreos inspired by the flavor of a classic Korean dessert (we hope, for his safety, he finds them Nosh-worthy).