What 7-Eleven's Meal Deal Really Gets You For Just $3
Remember when lunch cost $5? Probably not. How about $10? What if we told you there is a complete meal that will only set you back a mere $3? It can be yours if you find yourself near a participating 7-Eleven location (sorry, Hawaii) and are a member of the chain's 7Rewards program.
Now, through October 27, 2026, 7-Eleven is offering a $3 Meal Deal which includes any single Roller Grill item, a 7-Select branded bag of chips (which run from 2.5 to 3.25 ounces in size), and a Large Big Gulp 30-ounce drink of your choosing. This deal is only available in-store, anytime 7-Eleven is open for business. The deal is not available for delivery or for orders placed through third parties.
The key is being a member of the chain's 7Rewards. If you aren't a member, it's free and easy to sign up, and once you are all you have to do is show the deal's bar code through the 7-Eleven app when scanning. That, or give your phone number to the cashier to activate the deal. There is also the option to use the app to do Mobile Checkout in-store, where the deal would also apply. There are no coupons to clip, nor codes to apply. As long as all the items in your basket qualify, it will only cost you a mere $3.
The best way to maximize 7-Eleven's $3 Meal Deal
You're going to be hard-pressed to find a better meal deal going this summer (and even into the fall) than 7-Eleven's $3 Meal Deal. All things being equal, each item in this deal is simply $1 each. How good a deal you're getting is based on the original cost of each item, which will vary depending on where you live. For example, if you're in Manhattan, a Big Gulp runs $2.99, so you're essentially getting a Roller Item and a bag of chips for free with the purchase of a drink. If you're in Frankfort, Kentucky, a Big Gulp only sets you back $1.29, but you're still making out, as Roller Items and 7-Select bags of chips both start north of $2 each.
Here's how to maximize this deal to the fullest. For the underrated Roller Items, while the Taquitos and fried breaded things are delicious (especially the Buffalo Chicken Roller) they aren't nearly as filling as the Big Bite Hot Dog or a Johnsonville Sausage, including the Dr. Pepper-inspired sausages 7-Eleven offers. Plus, with a whole fixins bar at your disposal, you can load up your encased meat with all the nacho cheese and chili the cardboard box holder can muster. As for the chips, most of the 7-Select bags you'll find available fall into the lower range of the allowed size. Some of the 7-Eleven chip flavors are a mixed bag, but we recommend the Doritos Cool Ranch dupe Zesty Ranch as a perfect pairing.