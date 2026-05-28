What 7-Eleven's Meal Deal Really Gets You For Just $3

Remember when lunch cost $5? Probably not. How about $10? What if we told you there is a complete meal that will only set you back a mere $3? It can be yours if you find yourself near a participating 7-Eleven location (sorry, Hawaii) and are a member of the chain's 7Rewards program.

Now, through October 27, 2026, 7-Eleven is offering a $3 Meal Deal which includes any single Roller Grill item, a 7-Select branded bag of chips (which run from 2.5 to 3.25 ounces in size), and a Large Big Gulp 30-ounce drink of your choosing. This deal is only available in-store, anytime 7-Eleven is open for business. The deal is not available for delivery or for orders placed through third parties.

The key is being a member of the chain's 7Rewards. If you aren't a member, it's free and easy to sign up, and once you are all you have to do is show the deal's bar code through the 7-Eleven app when scanning. That, or give your phone number to the cashier to activate the deal. There is also the option to use the app to do Mobile Checkout in-store, where the deal would also apply. There are no coupons to clip, nor codes to apply. As long as all the items in your basket qualify, it will only cost you a mere $3.