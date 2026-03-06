Review: Johnsonville Dr Pepper Sausage - Confusing? Yes. Tantalizingly Tasty? Also Yes
Ever since pharmacist Charles Alderton played magical mixologist in 1885, by combining 23 wonderful and secret flavors to conjure up Dr Pepper, the world has been forever grateful to sip up this truly unique soda. It has not only spawned an array of additional Dr Pepper flavors to drink, but has also lent its signature taste to products that range from lip balms, jelly beans, Peeps, baked beans, BBQ sauces, and most recently Tic Tacs. The latest prescription the Dr is doling out is Dr Pepper flavor-inspired pork sausages by the Wisconsin meat purveyors over at Johnsonville.
Jamie Schmelzer, vice president of marketing at Johnsonville said in a statement, "Johnsonville collaborated closely with Dr Pepper to translate the soda's one-of-a-kind flavor into its time-honored sausage — an idea inspired by the brand's long-standing role as a go-to ingredient for flavoring and marinating meats. The unique Dr Pepper blend enhances the richness of Johnsonville's signature sausage, delivering a nuanced, sweet and salty — or swalty — finish."
So, Dr Pepper sausages? That phrase alone sounds rather divisive — as either is a truly American dream pairing, or perhaps it's a gimmicky nightmare collaboration on par with Frankenstein's monster. The Takeout held off making any preconceived notions and decided to take matters into our own hands, and mouth. After some serious grilling and chilling, the truth can now finally be told in this snappy chew and review, about whether this is just what the good doctor ordered, or if we should ignore his advice.
Methodology
The fine folks at Johnsonville sent over a package, including packs of the cooked version of its new Dr Pepper Inspired Sausage. Not included were samples of the uncooked version. The provided sausages arrived chilled, thanks to supplied ice packs, and then the sausages were stored in the refrigerator until the taste test began. Like with hot dogs, there are many ways to cook them, but I prepared the sausages in the most common way to maximize their taste potential — on a grill. Sadly, I live in an apartment, so my handy electric indoor one had to suffice.
This review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Johnsonville products, Dr Pepper soda, and my current experience with this new item that brings its talents together. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, smell, texture, familiarity, originality, Dr Pepper-ness, and whether this is a mere gimmick, or something I'd be happy to cook up and chow down on again.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is Johnsonville Dr Pepper Inspired Sausage?
Dr Pepper was invented in 1885, and today, under the ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., remains one of the country's oldest, and most beloved soft drinks. Johnsonville began as a butcher shop in 1945, named after the Wisconsin city it resided in. Today, it sells sausages, brats, links, sticks, and meatballs across America and over 45 countries. While Dr Pepper has paired up with many other brands for memorable collaborations, Johnsonville has rarely done so, outside of teaming up with fellow Wisconsites Leinenkugel's and its cherished brews. In 2026, the sweet and sharp ingredients of Dr Pepper were granted the rare access to season up some Johnsonville pork sausages.
The product is Johnsonville Dr Pepper Inspired Sausage. The company describes it as: "Crafted from 100% premium cuts of pork and free from artificial colors and flavors, these links are the mouthwatering fusion of Dr Pepper's signature 23 flavors with Johnsonville's savory sausage. Versatile enough to headline a bun, star on kebabs, top nachos, or elevate burnt ends, they're simple to prepare on the grill, stove, or air fryer. Curious if sausage that tastes like soda goes too far? There's only one way to find out."
That dare can be taken on in three forms — five-count packages of uncooked meat, six-count packages of the smoked cooked ones, or individually purchased ones residing on grill rollers at certain retailers. The company recommends three methods for cooking them — grill, stovetop, or oven. The uncooked ones may also be prepared by way of an air fryer.
How to buy and try Johnsonville Dr Pepper Inspired Sausage
Starting in March of 2026, Johnsonville Dr Pepper Inspired Sausage will be appearing on shelves at U.S. stores, and even heated up on roller grills at such retailers as Walmart, Kroger, 7-Eleven, and many others. To find the product availability near you, consult retailer websites, or even taken advantage of Johnsonville's product finder on its website.
Since they are a refrigerated item, they cannot be shipped. The sausages can be purchased in-store, in person. Advance ordering for pick up or delivery may be available for certain retailers, and the latter through apps like DoorDash and Instacart. The six-pack of cooked sausages has a suggested retail price of $6.50, while the five-pack the uncooked ones are tagged at $4.50, a single sausage at 7-Eleven currently retails for $2.49. Prices may vary slightly by region and retailer. The sausages should be kept refrigerated, or even frozen, for long-term use. Based on the expiration date listed on my packs of the cooked sausages, they should remain fresh to enjoy for up to four months.
Whether they're here for the interim or forever, Jamie Schmelzer, vice president of marketing at Johnsonville said in a statement to The Takeout, "Time will tell! Like any new product, consumers will decide how long a sausage that tastes like Dr Pepper sticks around. Some people love the idea. Others don't. We're excited to see what everyone thinks."
Johnsonville Dr Pepper Inspired Sausage nutritional information
Both the cooked and uncooked Johnsonville Dr Pepper Inspired Sausage products contain these same core ingredients: pork, water, sugar, corn syrup, fructose, maltodextrin, molasses, natural flavors, dextrose, and citric acid. The cooked version additionally includes salt, sodium erythorbate, potassium lactate, sodium nitrite, sodium diacetate, and a beef collagen casing. The uncooked version chips in pork broth with natural flavorings, dried vinegar, and the antioxidants BHA and propyl gallate. Both products are gluten free, while the cooked version is also free of MSG.
The serving size is a single sausage. In the cooked version, on link contains 210 calories, 18 grams of total fat, 6 grams of saturated fat, 40 milligrams of cholesterol, 600 milligrams of sodium, 4 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of added sugars, 8 grams of protein, 0.5 micrograms of vitamin D, 20 milligrams of calcium, 0.4 milligrams of iron, and 120 milligrams of potassium.
The uncooked grilled link nets an eater 260 calories, 21 grams of total fat, 8 grams of saturated fat, 55 milligrams of cholesterol, 520 milligrams of sodium, 5 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of added sugars, 13 grams of protein, 0.2 micrograms of vitamin D, 10 milligrams of calcium, 0.6 milligrams of iron, and 200 milligrams of potassium.
Taste test: Johnsonville Dr Pepper Inspired Sausage
Out of its package, nothing appeared out of the ordinary with this cold and wet sausage. It mainly looked like a brownish-pink hot dog, ready to turn red. I lifted the encased meat to my nose. Whatever of the 23 flavors Johnsonville borrowed from Dr Pepper's formula was prevalent with my first whiff. I smelled notes of berry and cola, and overall it had a bubbly, fruity aroma to it. Further inhalations brought more of the same, with a few traces of meatiness buried within.
I decided a grill was the best path for cooking, and as it was going, my wife joked that it made the house smell like a soda fountain. The grilling process didn't actually provide much of anything to smell. When I finished and placed the sausage in a Hawaiian hot dog bun, whatever fruity or soda-y scents existed had now been replaced by its more porky attributes.
I began with a simple lick of the sausage, and it resulted in no real flavor reveals, other than the normal smoky ones a grilled slab of meat would give off. Taking a bite proved to be a different proposition altogether, as juices literally flowed, and that rush of liquid included the promised inspired flavors of Dr Pepper. At first, this unique combination of sensational seasoning confused my mouth and mind, as they seemed out of place, and yet tantalizingly tasty at the same time. The more I chomped away at the sausage, the more that flavor became commonplace, and tastier as I carried on. Did it outwardly taste like drinking Dr Pepper? No, but it certainly hit certain fruity and snappy notes that the soda is best known for, while also providing an overall delicious pork sausage that Johnsonville should be proud to supply its name to.
Johnsonville Dr Pepper Inspired Sausage: just what the Dr ordered or bad medicine?
After downing two sausages, I was ready to declare this gimmicky collaboration a rather tasty success. These sausages work as an everyday item because they carry the flavors of Dr Pepper without being super syrupy or nauseatingly sweet. The level of the latter blended in quite well with the more savory aspects of the meat to form a united yummy front. Actually, the Hawaiian buns I used to house them were way sweeter than anything the sausage emitted.
Before calling it a day, I decided to hit up my nearest 7-Eleven to try a Dr Pepper Inspired Sausage "fresh" from the grill roller. 7-Eleven's always in motion grill did a much better job at producing a more presentable product. Its skin appeared more well done, and had a nice, slight crispness to it. While the home and away cooked sausages had a similar taste, the 7-Eleven one seemed to lack the juice my home-cooked ones gushed. Guess there truly is nothing like a home-cooked ... Johnsonville Dr Pepper Inspired Sausage.
I also grabbed a 20-ounce bottle of Dr Pepper for further comparison. It's hard to sum up what Dr Pepper tastes like, but to me, it's simply where a cola meets birch beer. The beverage had a flavor much darker and fuller than the sausages, but the meat did a great enough job to provide Dr Pepper hints without going into overdrive. I also tried one sausage loaded, topped with raw onions, chili, cheese, and ketchup, and it did make for a super lovely "Big Bite." However, it buried and ultimately masked those fun Dr Peppery parts. For best results, try the sausage without a bun or condiments, and just wash it down with an actual Dr Pepper. It may not be exactly what the Dr ordered, but this is my medical advice. It's your move Mr. Pibb.