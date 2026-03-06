Review: Johnsonville Dr Pepper Sausage - Confusing? Yes. Tantalizingly Tasty? Also Yes

Ever since pharmacist Charles Alderton played magical mixologist in 1885, by combining 23 wonderful and secret flavors to conjure up Dr Pepper, the world has been forever grateful to sip up this truly unique soda. It has not only spawned an array of additional Dr Pepper flavors to drink, but has also lent its signature taste to products that range from lip balms, jelly beans, Peeps, baked beans, BBQ sauces, and most recently Tic Tacs. The latest prescription the Dr is doling out is Dr Pepper flavor-inspired pork sausages by the Wisconsin meat purveyors over at Johnsonville.

Jamie Schmelzer, vice president of marketing at Johnsonville said in a statement, "Johnsonville collaborated closely with Dr Pepper to translate the soda's one-of-a-kind flavor into its time-honored sausage — an idea inspired by the brand's long-standing role as a go-to ingredient for flavoring and marinating meats. The unique Dr Pepper blend enhances the richness of Johnsonville's signature sausage, delivering a nuanced, sweet and salty — or swalty — finish."

So, Dr Pepper sausages? That phrase alone sounds rather divisive — as either is a truly American dream pairing, or perhaps it's a gimmicky nightmare collaboration on par with Frankenstein's monster. The Takeout held off making any preconceived notions and decided to take matters into our own hands, and mouth. After some serious grilling and chilling, the truth can now finally be told in this snappy chew and review, about whether this is just what the good doctor ordered, or if we should ignore his advice.