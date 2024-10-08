7-Eleven's Hot Food Deserves Some Respect

Long gone are the days of being stuck deciding on which room-temperature roller dog you're going to suffer through just because you didn't have time to stop at a drive-thru. Busy days happen to all of us and luckily enough, we live in a world where 7-Eleven knows how to take care of your need to eat more than protein bars or snack cakes. When the words "fast food" are used in conversation, places like McDonald's and Taco Bell usually come to mind first, but have you actually looked at the hot food menu at 7-Eleven?

Recently, people have developed methods to make the self-serve nachos taste better so you can eat like royalty, but 7-Eleven has been steadily upping their hot food menu game in the last few years. Hot dogs and rollers are still options for the people who like those, but 7-Eleven includes flavors like the Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller and the Big Bite Hot Dog that comes loaded with toppings. Their roller food is a serious step up from the old days of gas station options. Oh, and we didn't mention the best part. This food is cheap, a welcome change at a time when fast food prices are surging elsewhere.