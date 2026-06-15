11 Best Ways To Use Raw Cabbage Beyond Coleslaw
When you think of what you can make with raw cabbage, coleslaw most likely comes to mind first. And while coleslaw makes a delicious, creamy side dish to a lot of popular summer dishes (this tangy sauce makes the perfect coleslaw dressing), including hamburgers and hot dogs, cabbage can be used in many more ways. Stop sleeping on raw cabbage's potential, and let the leafy, cruciferous vegetable transform your lunches, dinners, appetizers, and desserts — yes, really — into something unexpected.
Although green cabbage is the most popular type by far, the vegetable comes in a few other varieties. Taste-wise and texturally, red cabbage is almost identical to its green counterpart, but adds a prettier touch to salads and other dishes. Since Napa cabbage is the most tender variety, it is the most similar to lettuce and is best for sandwiches, while striking Savoy cabbage, with its waffle-knit texture, is the best for when you care about appearances. Here to weigh in on all of the ways you can use raw cabbage beyond coleslaw is chef Bill Kim, partner and culinary director at Cornerstone Restaurant Group in Chicago, and chef Rodney Freidank, corporate chef at Greenville, South Carolina's Table 301 Restaurant Group.
1. Sprinkle it into fresh herb and garden salads
Raw, shredded cabbage makes a welcome addition to fresh herb and garden salads, especially when used with complementary veggies. Cabbage salad is far from any soggy, tired coleslaw you've had at a backyard barbecue. The fresh, crunchy shreds add plenty of texture and a touch of sweetness to the garden salad, while aromatic herbs including chopped dill, parsley, and chives lend the dish vibrancy. A tangy dressing such as a lime-Dijon mustard vinaigrette, ties all of the flavors together.
"Raw cabbage is incredibly versatile and works beautifully in everything ... [including] fresh herb salads," chef Bill Kim says. "It pairs especially well with raw broccoli, raw cauliflower, and bright herbs like mint, basil, and parsley for a refreshing, texture-driven salad with lots of flavor and crunch."
Chef Rodney Freidank shares his tasty and memorable experiences with raw cabbage salads: "I grew up on Long Island, New York. I worked in and loved the delicatessens in every town on the island. One of my favorite dishes they served was called 'Health Salad.' This was simply a combination of cabbage and other veggies, typically carrots, cucumbers, radishes, onions, and bell peppers, tossed in a light vinaigrette made with cider vinegar and a touch of sugar. Very light and delicious."
2. Toss it with Asian-inspired dressings
Raw cabbage and Asian-inspired dressing just work. The sweet-spicy crunch of raw cabbage blends beautifully with classic Asian dressing ingredients such as roasted sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and a bit of sugar. The leafy greens and flavorful dressing collide in an umami-packed side dish worthy of the finest main courses, including grilled seafood and steaks. The fresh salad can even become the star of the dinner show itself if you toss in some tofu or chicken. It's highly recommended that you amp up sad cabbage and start making it Japanese-style.
According to the professional opinion of chef Bill Kim, "Raw cabbage loves bold, balanced flavors. Fresh basil and mint bring brightness, while ingredients like fish sauce, miso, and honey add depth, saltiness, sweetness, and umami." He adds that "cabbage holds up well to strong, flavorful dressings. A Shiro miso, honey, and nuoc cham-style dressing works especially well because it combines sweet, salty, tangy, and savory notes that soak beautifully into the cabbage while keeping it crisp and refreshing." When it comes to raw cabbage working well when tossed in Asian-style dressing, he says that Korean cuisine is one of the best examples. "From kimchi to fresh wraps and spicy salads, Korean cooking showcases how versatile raw cabbage can be," chef Kim explains.
3. Pair it with fresh fruit
Another type of food you may not think goes well with raw cabbage is fresh fruit, but they can definitely work in some combinations and recipes. In addition to tasting good, the cabbage, which is considered a superfood, will give the fruit a nutritional boost, bringing an abundance of vitamins and antioxidants to the produce party. As one way to enjoy both cabbage and fresh fruits, blend them into a healthy and satisfying smoothie. Mix raw purple cabbage with apples, pineapple, and oranges to truly eat — or drink — a rainbow.
You can also make a fruit cabbage salad, using the freshest summer produce, as a side dish to your favorite grilled foods. Combine ingredients such as apples, bananas, golden raisins, and chopped pecans along with the shredded raw cabbage, with a creamy mayonnaise-based dressing. You can also add a bit of sugar to sweeten the salad. Chef Bill Kim says that he definitely mixes the leafy green vegetable with fresh fruit: "Raw cabbage has a natural sweetness and crunch that works surprisingly well in sweet applications. Pairing it with apples, pears, citrus, honey, toasted nuts, or dried fruit creates a fresh and balanced salad with both texture and brightness."
4. Make it the star of a salsa recipe
While raw cabbage may not be the most popular salsa ingredient, it's certainly a delicious one. Shredded or finely diced cabbage is transformed into a light, refreshing dip for chips when blended with traditional salsa ingredients such as diced tomatoes, chopped onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice. Or you can make salsa with whatever ingredients you have. The cabbage adds maximum crunch value and a touch of sweetness, too. If you want to spice things up, add a dash of cayenne pepper and some fresh garlic. In addition to tortilla chips, cabbage salsa also complements tacos, burritos, fajitas, and quesadillas.
Chef Bill Kim shares another creative cabbage idea, especially for those who love unexpected ingredient combinations. "Kimchi is a perfect example of how cabbage can bring bold flavor and texture into salsa-style preparations," he says. "Combining cabbage with tomatoes, garlic, chili, herbs, and fermented or funky flavors creates something refreshing, punchy, and layered with depth." Try spooning kimchi slaw over an Asian-inspired salad, or onto a banh mi sandwich.
5. Use it to add crunch to sandwiches and burgers
Layering raw cabbage onto sandwiches and burgers is another way to put the leafy produce to good use. You can use the cabbage instead of lettuce for a bolder, crunchier bite, or use both types of greens for extra freshness. If you want the flavor of cabbage without all of the texture that typically comes with it, opt for more tender Napa or Savoy cabbage. Raw red cabbage will give any sandwich or burger a vibrant pop of color, if you want your hand-held meal to stand out.
Another way to enhance the meal with raw cabbage is by turning it into a fresh slaw. Chef Rodney Freidank shares that "versions of slaw are amazing on sandwiches. A spicy cabbage slaw really elevates a seafood po'boy, providing texture, acidity, and spice. Being in South Carolina, coleslaw is a typical and wonderful hot dog topping as well," he adds. Chef Bill Kim weighs in, saying, "Raw cabbage is fantastic on sandwiches because it adds freshness, crunch, and structure. I love using it as a quick slaw with herbs and a light dressing, layered onto fried chicken sandwiches, banh mi, burgers, pulled pork, or grilled meats. It keeps sandwiches bright and balanced while adding texture and acidity that cuts through richer flavors."
6. Cover it with a warm bacon vinaigrette
You've probably heard of warm bacon dressing on a fresh spinach salad, but why not enhance a fresh cabbage salad with it as well? The classic dressing typically consists of crispy fried bacon, chopped and tossed with either sherry or apple cider vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste. While the mixture is still warm, it's poured over a salad and mixed well to combine. You can use any type of cabbage, such as red or green, when making this tasty dressing. Other ingredient combinations include tangy honey mustard and meaty cremini mushrooms, which are sautéed in the flavorful bacon fat until soft.
Chef Rodney Freidank says that when he thinks of cabbage salads, "warm bacon vinaigrette comes to mind." He adds, "The dressing adds acidity and some fat, which work very well. The warmth wilts the cabbage a bit, which brings out a touch of its natural sweetness and softens the texture." This added benefit comes in especially handy when you're using firmer types of cabbage, but want a more tender bite.
7. Fill a wrap with it
Is there anything prettier than a fresh wrap layered with rainbow-colored vegetables? Carrots, spinach or lettuce, tomatoes, and either red or green cabbage come together to give the wrap flavor, crunch, nutritional value, and plenty of eye candy. While you can make a wrap without raw cabbage, you'll be cheating yourself of texture and flavor. Wraps are very convenient and customizable, as you can make the hand-held meals either vegetarian or with some type of meat. They also make the perfect summer meal that you can tuck into a picnic basket or your pool bag. Enhance the cabbage and other produce with a tangy or spicy dressing, or dunk them into your favorite dip, such as ranch or creamy cucumber, or a homemade peanut sauce.
Chef Rodney Freidank says that the cruciferous veggie is a great wrap addition because "other crunchy vegetables like carrots, radishes, apples, fennel ... all work very well with raw cabbage." He adds that "acids like vinegars and citrus are amazing. Raw cabbage works well with a little sweetness from sugar or honey as well. Mayonnaise works well, also. Chili peppers can be used to elevate the flavor."
8. Incorporate it into a Southern chow chow
A popular condiment across the American South, chow chow accompanies anything from gourmet steaks to unfussy hamburgers and hot dogs. It traditionally consists of a flavorful medley of fresh vegetables, such as onion, green tomatoes, bell peppers, in a sweet and tangy brine. Cabbage is also often on the chow chow ingredient list, and provides a crunchy texture. According to chef Rodney Freidank, "One traditional salsa we make in South Carolina is called chow chow. It's a great condiment to use on sandwiches, sausages, [and] hot dogs."
In addition to the Carolinas, chow chow can be found on restaurant menus in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, with each state putting a slight regional spin on the recipe. The pickled condiment is often homemade, and although it traditionally features green cabbage, you can use the red variety as well. Chow chow is usually mild, but can also have a spicy kick from jalapeños or powdered cayenne pepper. If you make a large batch of chow chow, it will stay fresh for several weeks in your refrigerator, making it the ideal way to use up an excess of raw cabbage.
9. Make homemade sauerkraut with it
One of the most well-known — and to some, the tastiest — ways to use fresh cabbage is by transforming it into tangy sauerkraut. According to chef Rodney Freidank, "Sauerkraut is the dish that I think of other than coleslaw when it comes to raw cabbage. Fermented cabbage is amazing. I grew up eating sauerkraut pierogis made by my best friend's Polish mom. They were amazing." Besides tasting fresher and bursting with the bold flavor of raw cabbage, homemade sauerkraut is beneficial for gut health as it's packed with natural probiotics. It's also full of vitamins and nutrients such as vitamins C and K1, iron, manganese, folate, and potassium. As if you needed all of those healthy reasons to load up your plate with sauerkraut and brats at your next cookout.
Homemade sauerkraut is also perfect for serving alongside cabbage rolls, classic Reuben sandwiches, a variety of pork dishes, and even egg-based meals. As a colorful twist on traditional sauerkraut, try making it with vibrantly hued red cabbage instead of the green variety. After it's done fermenting in a salt and water mixture, you can pile the pretty pink kraut onto sandwiches or use it as an eye-catching side dish.
10. Put it on a taco or in a burrito
Fresh cabbage slaw, tacos, and burritos are matches made in culinary heaven. This Mexican-inspired slaw is much different than traditional coleslaw, which often features an unappealing, sloppy, watery sauce. In contrast, "taco slaw," as the mixture is sometimes called, features a crisp texture from a combination of fresh veggies such as green or red cabbage, onions, shredded carrots, jalapeños, and cilantro. The slaw also usually contains a squeeze of lime for moisture and a tangy bite. You can also add a little olive oil since the slaw doesn't contain any mayonnaise.
In addition to piling the cabbage slaw high on fish or any other type of tacos and in burritos, you can use it to impart color, texture, and flavor to hamburgers, sandwiches, and grain bowls. It also makes a flavorful wrap filling or side to barbecued dishes, such as ribs and pulled pork, as the light, vibrant flavors cut through richness.
11. Use it to make an egg roll in a bowl
As creative as they are tasty, egg roll in a bowl dishes combine all of the flavors of your favorite fried Chinese appetizers, including the ground meat of your choice, shrimp, ginger, and garlic. Soy sauce and sesame oil add umami as well as richness and moisture, while the aromatics infuse the dish with fresh flavor. Shredded cabbage gives the egg roll in a bowl some much-needed crunch, as the dish is lacking the texture of the crispy fried wrapper. You can use either green or red cabbage, depending on what you have on hand. Napa and Savoy cabbage will also work in this recipe, which is ideal for clearing out your fridge and using up whatever vegetables you have.
Egg roll in a bowl is a convenient lunch or dinner because you can serve it as is, or as a hearty rice or ramen noodle topping. If you use sautéed cabbage in the dish, you can top the bowl with a bit of the raw, shredded leafy green, as well as toasted sesame seeds, fried shallots or garlic, or crispy noodles for an extra-crunchy texture.