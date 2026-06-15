11 Best Ways To Use Raw Cabbage Beyond Coleslaw

When you think of what you can make with raw cabbage, coleslaw most likely comes to mind first. And while coleslaw makes a delicious, creamy side dish to a lot of popular summer dishes (this tangy sauce makes the perfect coleslaw dressing), including hamburgers and hot dogs, cabbage can be used in many more ways. Stop sleeping on raw cabbage's potential, and let the leafy, cruciferous vegetable transform your lunches, dinners, appetizers, and desserts — yes, really — into something unexpected.

Although green cabbage is the most popular type by far, the vegetable comes in a few other varieties. Taste-wise and texturally, red cabbage is almost identical to its green counterpart, but adds a prettier touch to salads and other dishes. Since Napa cabbage is the most tender variety, it is the most similar to lettuce and is best for sandwiches, while striking Savoy cabbage, with its waffle-knit texture, is the best for when you care about appearances. Here to weigh in on all of the ways you can use raw cabbage beyond coleslaw is chef Bill Kim, partner and culinary director at Cornerstone Restaurant Group in Chicago, and chef Rodney Freidank, corporate chef at Greenville, South Carolina's Table 301 Restaurant Group.