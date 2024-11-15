How The Southern Pickled Condiment Chowchow Got Its Name
For those not in the know, chowchow is a pickle relish that's made from a mix of summer vegetables, vinegar, mustard, and other seasonings. Regional variations can be found across North America, but in the Southern United States chowchow typically contains a mix of tomatoes, onions, peppers, and cabbage. Southern chowchow tends to be vinegar-forward and slightly spicy, with just a touch of sweetness. If you don't normally season your hotdogs or burgers, adding chowchow is a great way to start.
Like many beloved regional dishes, the origins of chowchow are unclear and disputed. Food historian, John Egerton, theorized that the tangy condiment was introduced by Chinese railroad workers in the 19th century, while others posit that it stemmed from the mustard-rich British condiment piccalilli. The most convincing theory suggests chowchow originated from French-Arcadian settlers in Louisiana, and that the "chow" comes from the French word "chou," meaning cabbage. This is further reinforced by the fact that French-speaking Maritime Canada has a regional variation of chowchow, which leans heavily on green tomatoes and onions. The truth is most likely a messy but delicious mix of all of the above (just like chowchow).
How to eat chowchow
Chowchow is a beloved and indispensable condiment in the South. Closely guarded chowchow recipes have been passed down in families for generations, and many Southerners will passionately insist that their chowchow recipe is the only correct one. There are even chowchow competitions at state and regional fairs.
Competition aside, it's worth trying your hand at making chowchow. It's a condiment that tastes way better homemade than store-bought, and it's actually quite easy to whip up –- some recipes don't even require canning. Plus, it's an incredibly versatile pantry powerhouse. A few scoops of chowchow can enhance almost any dish, from hearty proteins to humble soups and stews. It's a delightful way to add piquant acidity to pork or fried chicken and makes a wonderful cornbread spread or a genius hot dog topping. It can even be eaten straight as a side dish. Although we may never know its exact origins and etymology, it's clear that Southerners love to chow down on chowchow.