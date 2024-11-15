How The Southern Pickled Condiment Chowchow Got Its Name

For those not in the know, chowchow is a pickle relish that's made from a mix of summer vegetables, vinegar, mustard, and other seasonings. Regional variations can be found across North America, but in the Southern United States chowchow typically contains a mix of tomatoes, onions, peppers, and cabbage. Southern chowchow tends to be vinegar-forward and slightly spicy, with just a touch of sweetness. If you don't normally season your hotdogs or burgers, adding chowchow is a great way to start.

Like many beloved regional dishes, the origins of chowchow are unclear and disputed. Food historian, John Egerton, theorized that the tangy condiment was introduced by Chinese railroad workers in the 19th century, while others posit that it stemmed from the mustard-rich British condiment piccalilli. The most convincing theory suggests chowchow originated from French-Arcadian settlers in Louisiana, and that the "chow" comes from the French word "chou," meaning cabbage. This is further reinforced by the fact that French-speaking Maritime Canada has a regional variation of chowchow, which leans heavily on green tomatoes and onions. The truth is most likely a messy but delicious mix of all of the above (just like chowchow).