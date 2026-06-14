Chain restaurants come and go, but some feel like they've been around forever. However, just because everyone knows your name, that doesn't mean you're doing financially well, or that you're ready to expand your footprint even further.

That's not something that chain restaurants like to advertise, though. They'd rather woo you with their seasonal specials, celebrity-inspired fast-food meals, larger-than-life cocktails, or influencer collabs. Don't look behind the curtain, folks. You may just find some scary trends that could leave you concerned that your local outpost may very well be on its last leg.

So, which of your favorite chain haunts do you need to potentially worry about losing this summer? There are a handful of brands that are shutting down locations left and right. Is yours next? These are the 13 chain restaurants we can't believe shut down so many locations in 2026 already, from the regional classics to the national household name brands (now might just be a good time to stock up on your favorite copy-cat recipes).