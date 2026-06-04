Outback Steakhouse's Mashed Potatoes Have Landed The Chain In A $1.5M Lawsuit

A Virginia woman is suing Outback Steakhouse for $1.5 million over mashed potatoes. But fans of the fast-casual chain's potatoes needn't worry: The potatoes are still perfectly safe to eat. This isn't a situation where she got sick from food contaminated with radioactive material or found a bird foot in the food. Instead, the complaint alleges that Tracy J. Renshaw slipped and fell face-first on a substance which appeared to be mashed potatoes while heading to the bathroom.

Renshaw originally filed her complaint on March 5, 2025, in which she alleged that she fell on May 14, 2023, at an Outback Steakhouse location in Sterling, Virginia. Renshaw's complaint states, "[Outback] had a duty of ordinary care to warn those attempting to traverse that area ... of any unsafe conditions known to them." The complaint also states that the chain was obligated to clean up the slippery substance in a timely fashion. In failing to do so, the document alleged that Outback was responsible for Renshaw's ongoing and future health concerns: "Ms. Renshaw sustained serious and permanent injuries, [and] had suffered and will continue to suffer great pain of body and mind."

The complaint didn't give details on her injuries, but it does state that Renshaw is suing to recover money for medical bills and lost wages. She originally filed the suit in Loudoun County Circuit Court in May, and the lawsuit was moved to federal court last month. Outback has denied the allegations and requested that the action be removed.