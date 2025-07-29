The Ne-Mo's Cake Recall That Gave Us More Questions Than Answers

The most common reasons foods are recalled involve some pretty mundane issues. Sneaky salmonella, mislabeled allergens, and packaging problems can all cause retailers to pull food from their shelves. Make no mistake: there have been deadly food recalls in the U.S., and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plays an important role in protecting us. But as someone who doesn't have food allergies and isn't at high risk for serious complications from salmonella, recalls rarely make me sit up and pay attention — except for the Ne-Mo's brand recall involving a bird foot in its cake.

While the reason for the recall was normal enough — a foreign material — the type of foreign material sure wasn't. Owned by Horizon Food Group, the brand initiated a recall after a customer discovered a bird foot in their chocolate cake. The recall didn't specify how the bird foot ended up in the cake, and I, for one, am at a loss. My best guess? An unfortunate bird got caught in production equipment somewhere along the line. But the downright bizarre nature of the recall invites wilder speculation. Did a hawk fly through the window and drop the remainder of its lunch in the batter? Was it some particularly depraved employee's idea of a prank?

Don't panic if you recently bought a Ne-Mo's cake. The recall was issued in 2019, and hopefully, the brand has upped their standards. Plus, it's safe to say that you should probably throw out any cake that's been sitting around since then, anyway.