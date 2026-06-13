Boomers Can't Stand These 12 Coffee Trends (And We Don't Blame Them)

Ever since an Ethiopian goat herder named Kaldi first noticed his goats staying up all night after eating cherries, from what would eventually be discovered as a coffee tree (or so the legend goes), coffee has been an indelible indulgence in human culture and society. And as such, the caffeinated beverage, or how people drink it, has become a kind of reflection of different cultures at particular times in history.

It even reflects the characteristics of specific generations. This certainly feels true now, in a time when four age groups make up most of the world: baby boomers, Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z. The oldest of those, boomers, are, unsurprisingly, often the most baffled when it comes to the behaviors of the other gens — especially when it comes to drinking coffee.

And you know what? Sometimes the boomers have a point. There are contemporary coffee habits that, regardless of what demographic you belong to, seem a bit absurd. To many a boomer, the artisanal coffee-shop world of today is a hub of confusing concoctions and bewildering behavior — either reflective of what young people want or what young people are told they want. Here are 12 coffee trends that boomers can't stand and, heck, we can't blame them. See if you agree with any.