The Menu Trend Boomers Hate (And We Can't Blame Them)

A New Year's resolution my wife and I agreed to was to spend an evening a week together without any screens or technology. One night, we played Scrabble and drank natural wine; another date involved a sunset picnic in the park with fast food pizza. We felt very evolved, connected, and pleased until we attempted to go out to eat. We walked to our favorite Italian place, where we received excellent service. The server asked that we fill out a survey on his performance, but the only option was to do so via a QR code. We told him we didn't bring our phones, and he gave us a look that said, "I'm going to pretend I believe you." At the wine bar we visited for after-dinner drinks, the only way to view the menu was with a QR code.

Now, I'm not a boomer — I prioritize work-life balance, value honest communication about feelings, openly discuss social justice issues, and don't mind spending a chunk of change on self-care. I'm a millennial, born on the cusp between my generation and Gen Z. Even though I may not struggle to adapt to technology like those who didn't come of age along with the internet, I stand with the boomers on the QR menu debate.

Having to scan a code to see what I can order is a hassle; it lacks soul, detracts from the restaurant experience, and, importantly, it forces me to have my phone out at the table. For folks who aren't quite so technologically deft, it starts the meal out on a frustrating note. Plus, simply having your phone visible pulls your attention away from your dining companion and the eating experience.