The Menu Trend Boomers Hate (And We Can't Blame Them)
A New Year's resolution my wife and I agreed to was to spend an evening a week together without any screens or technology. One night, we played Scrabble and drank natural wine; another date involved a sunset picnic in the park with fast food pizza. We felt very evolved, connected, and pleased until we attempted to go out to eat. We walked to our favorite Italian place, where we received excellent service. The server asked that we fill out a survey on his performance, but the only option was to do so via a QR code. We told him we didn't bring our phones, and he gave us a look that said, "I'm going to pretend I believe you." At the wine bar we visited for after-dinner drinks, the only way to view the menu was with a QR code.
Now, I'm not a boomer — I prioritize work-life balance, value honest communication about feelings, openly discuss social justice issues, and don't mind spending a chunk of change on self-care. I'm a millennial, born on the cusp between my generation and Gen Z. Even though I may not struggle to adapt to technology like those who didn't come of age along with the internet, I stand with the boomers on the QR menu debate.
Having to scan a code to see what I can order is a hassle; it lacks soul, detracts from the restaurant experience, and, importantly, it forces me to have my phone out at the table. For folks who aren't quite so technologically deft, it starts the meal out on a frustrating note. Plus, simply having your phone visible pulls your attention away from your dining companion and the eating experience.
The pros and cons QR code menus
Paper and laminated menus were largely phased out during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic — no one wanted to touch something that had already passed through a bunch of hands, especially not right before eating. While scanning a code on your phone does save you from the dirty menu red flag that should send you running from a restaurant, your cell is also pretty darn filthy.
The surge of QR code menus also meant that restaurants didn't have to spend on printing at a time when money was incredibly tight, and they could update or modify offerings quickly and easily. Some people were early adopters of the change (or learned soon enough) and haven't minded that it has stuck around, but others find it cumbersome. That annoyance doesn't just apply to older folks who may not be as apt on their phones — it's also a hassle if the menu doesn't load quickly, the restaurant has poor cell reception, or if the document is not optimized for mobile.
In the case of my attempt at a tech-free date night, we ended up having to borrow the server's phone to view the wine list, which was certainly not ideal. That's why I (and many boomers) much prefer when restaurants also offer a hard copy of the menu — whether that's for customers' ease, comfort level, or preferences — even if the business would rather you navigate the restaurant menu on your phone.