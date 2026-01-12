The Best Tips For Navigating A Restaurant Menu With Too Many Options

You sit down at a restaurant and are handed a tome of a menu and suddenly you're lost. Faced with page after page containing multiple sections and headings like "Chef's Specials," "Seasonal Plates," and "Guest Favorites," it's no wonder that you start panicking.

Before you order the same thing you always do or just jab at a column and hope for the best, you must understand, the problem is not you. Rather, the menu's design and development can influence diners' selections. Oversized menus aren't only about offering something for everyone. Buried somewhere in all the apparent chaos are plates that could potentially be a great value that the kitchen actually loves making. Most diners don't know how to find them, but chefs do.

After years of working behind the scenes as a chef — from writing menus, costing dishes, watching what actually sells, and seeing what guests keep returning for — I've learned that all big menus follow patterns that are pretty predictable. Once you understand how those patterns work, I promise you, the overwhelm disappears. So, whether you're dining solo or ordering for a group, keep these tips in mind and you will leave the restaurant thinking, "That was an awesome meal!"