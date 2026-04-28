12 Boomer Cooking Habits People Are Ready To Ditch, According To Reddit

It's no seismic revelation to say that older generations do things differently in the kitchen. This is undoubtedly true for most of human history. Babylonian teens probably complained about how many leeks their parents would put in the gazelle stew; a Medieval peasant may have griped to his wife about his mother-in-law's under-seasoned gruel. Generational habits are ripe for mockery, confusion, and even contempt from the younger side, and Baby-Boomer cooks are certainly not exempt from the crosshairs of their descendants.

For those who need a reminder, Boomers are the demographic that emerged out of the post-World War II push towards fecundity; specifically those born between 1946 and 1964. The average American family grew along with the country itself, into a new age of industrialization and domestic technology. This formed certain kitchen-centric behaviors for millions of people coming of age during that period, for better or, yep, worse.

Meals were often canned, boiled, jellied, and cooked to death, while tolerance for spice began and ended with some crushed black pepper (if even that). Needless to say, this approach to cooking doesn't exactly jive with many Millennial and Gen Z palates, which have a desire for global flavors, serious heat, fresh produce, and meat that hasn't been incinerated like it was in a Looney Tunes explosion. Here are a dozen Boomer cooking habits people are ready to relegate to the past for good. Just break it easy to Ma and Pop.