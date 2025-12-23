The Incurable Condition Andrew Zimmern Contracted After Eating A Common Spice

Television host and culinary adventurer Andrew Zimmern has eaten everything from fermented shark in Iceland (which Anthony Bourdain refused to eat ever again) to still-beating snake hearts in Vietnam. But even with all of his experience, he was caught off guard by a painful, lingering condition he says he picked up while filming in northern Africa: burning mouth syndrome (BMS). Sometimes called glossodynia, BMS is characterized by a chronic, often unexplained burning or tingling sensation on the tongue, lips, or entire mouth. In an "Ask Me Anything" event on Reddit, Zimmern explained what happened: "In 2005, I contracted a virus from eating tainted cumin in Northern Africa. Occasionally once a year I have a flare-up of a rare disease called burning mouth syndrome. I pass it off as a simple casualty of war."

In an interview with ABC, he elaborated further: "I carry medication around with me in case it flares up. It's been about two years since a flare-up, it's viral ... there are only a handful of people in the world who have it." At first, Zimmern believed he'd simply overwhelmed his taste buds — obviously an occupational hazard for someone whose job was once to literally consume weird meats around the world (here are his best- and worst-tasting animals). But even after returning home, the burning did not subside. Doctors eventually diagnosed him with the neuropathic condition, and its exact causes remain mysterious. Though there's more than a "handful" of people who have it, global estimates suggest that about 1–3% of the world's population experiences the condition.