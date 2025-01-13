4 Substitutes For Cumin In A Recipe

Cumin is an ancient herb commonly used as a spice, though its uses have varied over the centuries. Its warm, earthy, slightly bitter flavor is popular in cuisines all over the world in both its ground and seed form. The cumin seed is the part of the plant typically used in recipes. The cumin plant has a strong fragrance and an appearance that's similar to dill, with long, thin leaves. It typically grows about two feet high and blooms bright pink flowers containing rice-like seeds that are ready to be harvested 120 days or so after planting. The herb grows best in warm or tropical climates and requires very little water, making it drought-resistant.

There are five different types of cumin and each one comes from a different species of the plant. Records of the use of cumin date back over 5,000 years ago, when ancient Egyptians used the black variant as an ingredient in the mummification process. It was exchanged as a form of currency in Medieval England where tenants paid their rent in pounds of the bitter spice (as well as pepper). Those were the days. Though you can't currently pay your landlord with cumin, there is some folklore on its use in the treatment of digestive disorders, diarrhea, and bloating. A simple way to get the benefits of cumin is to steep it to make delicious spiced tea which you can sweeten with a little bit of honey.