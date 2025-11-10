Bring A Juicy Bite Back Into Overcooked Steak With This BBQ Trick
Most people look at a steak that's been overcooked as an epic failure destined to become Fido's next dinner, but according to Chloe Hammond, the head chef at Asana Lodge, all isn't necessarily lost. Hammond claimed that all it takes to revive an overcooked piece of beef is your favorite BBQ sauce. "If your steak's gone a bit too far and it's dry, then barbecue sauce can definitely help bring a bit of life back," she told The Takeout.
Slathering your meat in sauce isn't going to do much to help. Instead, Hammond urged folks to put the BBQ sauce over some heat. "I'd warm the sauce first, but not boiling, just enough so it loosens up," she said. "Then slice the steak fairly thin and put the slices into a pan with the warm sauce, maybe add a splash of water or stock to thin it out a touch."
It may seem counterintuitive to put dried out steak back on the stove, but Hammond insisted that, with the right timing and just enough heat, it's a terrific way to reintroduce some juiciness to the beef. "Let it all bubble very softly for a few minutes so the meat can soak up the moisture," she said. "You're not cooking it again, really just letting it relax in the sauce." All the steak needs after soaking up the sauce, per Hammond, is a chef's kiss: "A bit of butter mixed in at the end does wonders too and gives it a bit of shine and richness."
BBQ sauce is just one way to save a dry steak
Whether you use the store-bought BBQ sauce Bobby Flay uses at home or you doctor up your own creation using a splash of coffee, chef Chloe Hammond insists that overcooked steak can be resurrected into a tasty meal. However, it's not the only tool in your culinary toolbox. She mentioned a couple of other concoctions that can get the job done as well: "Gravy or even a quick pan [sauce] can work also."
Not only can a pan sauce save your dried-up steak, but it also introduces extra flavor to the beef. Still, it's crucial to bear in mind that reheating it too long will have the opposite of the desired effect on the meat. "Make a little mix of butter, garlic, and a splash of wine or stock, and spoon it over thinly sliced steak," Hammond said. "Don't throw it back in a hot pan for ages — that'll just make it worse. Think of it more like rehydrating than cooking again."
If you are concerned that more heat will ruin your meat, Hammond indicated that you can skip sauces altogether and simply give it a quick, tepid bath in a flavorful fat. "Even resting the steak in a warm covered dish with olive oil or melted butter for a few minutes can help soften things up," she said. Introducing more flavor is essentially a bonus when attempting to fix an overcooked steak with BBQ sauce or any other concoction. Yet, the primary goal is to make it tender and juicy, so as long as that's accomplished, you can chalk your efforts up to a win.