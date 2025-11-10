Bring A Juicy Bite Back Into Overcooked Steak With This BBQ Trick

Most people look at a steak that's been overcooked as an epic failure destined to become Fido's next dinner, but according to Chloe Hammond, the head chef at Asana Lodge, all isn't necessarily lost. Hammond claimed that all it takes to revive an overcooked piece of beef is your favorite BBQ sauce. "If your steak's gone a bit too far and it's dry, then barbecue sauce can definitely help bring a bit of life back," she told The Takeout.

Slathering your meat in sauce isn't going to do much to help. Instead, Hammond urged folks to put the BBQ sauce over some heat. "I'd warm the sauce first, but not boiling, just enough so it loosens up," she said. "Then slice the steak fairly thin and put the slices into a pan with the warm sauce, maybe add a splash of water or stock to thin it out a touch."

It may seem counterintuitive to put dried out steak back on the stove, but Hammond insisted that, with the right timing and just enough heat, it's a terrific way to reintroduce some juiciness to the beef. "Let it all bubble very softly for a few minutes so the meat can soak up the moisture," she said. "You're not cooking it again, really just letting it relax in the sauce." All the steak needs after soaking up the sauce, per Hammond, is a chef's kiss: "A bit of butter mixed in at the end does wonders too and gives it a bit of shine and richness."