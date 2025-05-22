The Store-Bought BBQ Sauce That Bobby Flay Cooks With At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bobby Flay is known for his versatility in the kitchen, and while this comes from his ability to make recipes from scratch, he's never shied away from store-bought items when they're useful. This much is even the case for barbecue sauce; while Flay uses Pepsi to make barbecue sauce from scratch he is also known to keep a container of Bone Suckin' Sauce on hand for whenever he needs it.

Flay revealed his love for the unique barbecue sauce in an Instagram collaboration with Misfits Market where he revealed what was in his home pantry. After Flay noted anchovies as his go-to secret ingredient, the celebrity chef claimed that Bone Suckin' Sauce is perfect for amplifying the taste of several of his dishes, and can also be upgraded quite easily. Flay upgrades barbecue sauce by adding Worcestershire sauce, puréed chipotle peppers in adobo, and lime juice, but there are several ways to make the pantry staple even better. Personally, I enjoy adding some hot sauce or gochujang paste for a little extra heat.