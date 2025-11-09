Do You Start With Hot Or Cold Water When Boiling Veggies? Here's The Easy Tell

There are a few very simple, very common cooking questions that I'm ashamed to admit I Google every time. "How to boil potatoes" is one. It might seem mind-numbingly self-explanatory: you boil them, it's right there in the question. But how? Do you put the potatoes in after the water is boiling, or before? Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," broke it down for the Takeout.

"Start starchy vegetables like potatoes or yuca in cold water so they cook evenly from inside out," Gentile explained. Starchy vegetables start cooking the moment they hit hot water. If you drop them into boiling water, the outsides will cook before the heat has a chance to penetrate, resulting in a mushy exterior and an undercooked interior. Plus, cooking potatoes at lower temperatures strengthens their pectin structure, which gives the spuds a better texture (adding a little vinegar to the water helps keep the pectin from breaking down, too). This cold-start technique is even recommended when parboiling them, despite parboiling typically involving faster cooking times.

Other tough root vegetables, like carrots and parsnips, should start in cold water, too. There are some exceptions, though. "Drop green vegetables like broccoli, peas, or beans into boiling water so they keep their bright color and crisp, tender bite," says Gentile.