12 Grocery Staples Boomers Bought For Cheap (That We Now Pay A Lot More For)

The Baby Boomer generation started buying groceries for themselves from about the mid-1960s to the mid-'80s. That's the period in which Boomers started entering their twenties, which is a significant stretch of time in itself. Younger Boomers would have seen significant price differences in products than what elder Boomers were used to — let alone the contrast between their era and the current era of shopping.

But it's easy and misleading to take a superficial look at supermarket prices from past decades and assume it was all just dirt cheap. (Less than a buck for a gallon of milk! Candy bars for 10 cents!) That's where our old frenemy inflation comes into play. A dollar today does not hold the same value as a 1976 dollar, especially when you consider the average household income in 1976 was only around $14,000 a year (nowadays it's around six times that much).

Still, even after taking inflation into account, some shopping items were just easier on the wallet for working-age Boomers than they are for contemporary working-age Millennials and Gen Zers. Let's take a dive into some of those products and, if you have the stomach for it, see how inexpensive basics like coffee, flour, produce, and meat once were. Maybe Boomers didn't know how good they had it. Maybe they're just ignoring us completely while they golf and watch "Blue Bloods." Either way, here are 12 grocery staples Boomers bought for cheap that ain't so cheap anymore.