12 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying Cantaloupe

Once summertime rolls around, farmer's markets and grocery stores alike start hauling out the carts and crates overflowing with melons. One of the more unique options among these giant fruits is the cantaloupe, round as a basketball and with a textured rind that's just as bumpy. Cantaloupes fall under the umbrella of muskmelons – like honeydew — which belong to the same family as squash and gourds. While all cantaloupes are muskmelons, not all muskmelons are cantaloupes. In fact, "cantaloupe" is just the common name we've come to call the variety of muskmelon we eat in the U.S. –– genuine cantaloupes have more warts on the rind and are typically found in Europe.

Technicalities aside, cantaloupes are sweet, tropical, and earthy, with a refreshing texture that's as satisfying as ice cream. These muskmelons also help boost the immune system with plenty of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. The fruit traces its cultivation origins back to Egypt, India, and the Middle East some 4,500 years ago, but China is the world's largest producer of cantaloupes today.

Whether you enjoy endlessly snacking on cubed cantaloupe, dicing it into salsa, or puréeing it for sorbet, you'll first have to ensure you're picking a good one at the outdoor stall or supermarket. An underripe cantaloupe is underwhelmingly crisp and flavorless, while an overripe one is uncomfortably mushy. To score a perfectly ripe muskmelon, you'll have to avoid some common mistakes, use sensory cues, and understand the basics of cantaloupes.