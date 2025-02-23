Seriously, Think Twice Before Eating Cut Melon From A Buffet
Eating from a buffet is always an exciting experience with plenty of variety to choose from, unlimited seconds, and the option to try a few new dishes. However, there are definitely a few buffet red flags to be wary of and certain foods to skip altogether to avoid coming home with a food-borne illness instead of just a full stomach. One of those foods is cut melon.
Any type of melon, like cantaloupe, honeydew, or watermelon, should stay off your plate at the buffet since it will likely be pre-cut into smaller pieces. This can pose health concerns since there's a risk of the bacteria being transferred from the outer skin to the melon's flesh. And if other buffet fruits have been cut on the same surface, there's a higher chance of cross-contamination. Since we also eat fruit raw, there's no chance for any potential bacteria to be killed with heat, increasing your risk of food poisoning. So play it safe and save the melon for when you can cut it yourself at home.
How to safely cut your melon
While skipping the melon at the buffet is a relatively straightforward task, there are a few important steps to follow when cutting your own at home to ensure your melon is safe to eat. The melons you pick at the grocery store should be firm and bruise-free, as any damage can be a way for potential bacteria to penetrate into the fruit. Before cutting the melon, wash your hands, and sanitize any utensils or surfaces you'll be using. You should also scrub the melon under running water, to reduce the risk of any bacteria from the skin being transferred onto the fruit once cut.
You should refrigerate your cut melon within two hours of cutting it and store it in your fridge for up to four days. Make sure your melon is stored separately from any raw meats or seafood to keep the risk of cross-contamination to a minimum. And if your cut melon has been sitting out for more than two hours at room temperature, it's best to throw it out. While you might want to avoid the buffet melon, there's no reason you can't still enjoy it from the comfort of your own home!