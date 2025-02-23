Seriously, Think Twice Before Eating Cut Melon From A Buffet

Eating from a buffet is always an exciting experience with plenty of variety to choose from, unlimited seconds, and the option to try a few new dishes. However, there are definitely a few buffet red flags to be wary of and certain foods to skip altogether to avoid coming home with a food-borne illness instead of just a full stomach. One of those foods is cut melon.

Any type of melon, like cantaloupe, honeydew, or watermelon, should stay off your plate at the buffet since it will likely be pre-cut into smaller pieces. This can pose health concerns since there's a risk of the bacteria being transferred from the outer skin to the melon's flesh. And if other buffet fruits have been cut on the same surface, there's a higher chance of cross-contamination. Since we also eat fruit raw, there's no chance for any potential bacteria to be killed with heat, increasing your risk of food poisoning. So play it safe and save the melon for when you can cut it yourself at home.