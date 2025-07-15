The Huge Contaminated Fruit Recall That Led To 33 Deaths

It wasn't contaminated chicken or undercooked pork. In the summer of 2011, the deadliest foodborne outbreak in recent United States history started with a piece of fruit. Cantaloupes from Jensen Farms in Colorado were contaminated with Listeria, a type of bacteria, and ultimately triggered a massive nationwide recall. This outbreak ultimately killed 33 people and hospitalized at least 147 across 28 states.

As CBS News Colorado reported, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) traced the contamination to the farm's unsanitary conditions: equipment that was hard to clean, no antimicrobial rinse, and a facility that previously handled potatoes. Unlike more familiar recalls involving leafy greens or ground beef, cantaloupe typically doesn't carry listeria, so consumers didn't see it coming. And that is the part that made the outbreak so dangerous.

There were no warning signs, no usual suspects — just a piece of fruit that tragically turned fatal. The outbreak was so serious that federal prosecutors pursued criminal charges against Jensen Farms.