The Best Way To Make A Tender Pot Roast Isn't Your Slow Cooker — Grab This Appliance Instead

Pot roast is kind of a catch-all term used for braised beef cooked with vegetables. For one thing, it can be made with different cuts of meat (our pick is chuck roast but Julia Child preferred rump roast). Likewise, there are several different ways you can cook a pot roast. The easiest is to simply microwave a heat-and-eat product like the kind made by Hormel. You can also bake it in a Dutch oven or use a slow cooker, but cookbook author Coco Morante prefers a different appliance. Judging by the name of her magnum opus, "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," it comes as no surprise that she opts for a pressure cooker.

The reason Morante prefers a pressure cooker over a slow cooker is, as she told The Takeout, "Slow cookers are ... slow. They're great for when you've planned ahead, not so much for when you want to get dinner on the table quickly. Pressure cookers have a slightly steeper learning curve for beginners, but as long as you know the basics, or just follow well-tested recipes, you'll get great results." She admits that they have a slightly smaller capacity — a 6-quart pressure cooker only accommodates a 4-pound roast, while a standard crockpot can usually fit a 10-pounder. Still, for the average appetite, 4 pounds is probably more than enough. She also says the final product is pretty similar to the pot roast you'd make in a slow cooker, despite the shorter cooking time. "Both methods of cooking have pretty minimal evaporation, so once you open up the pressure cooker or the slow cooker, you're going to get a similar result."