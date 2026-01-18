The Store-Bought Heat-And-Eat Pot Roast Shoppers Say Is 'The Best'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pot roast is one of the most comforting foods out there, but if you've ever made it from scratch, you know one unfortunate thing: a roast takes a long time to make. That's why if you're just not in the mood to cook, but still want those tender beef chunks that are best served over a bed of mashed potatoes, nobody would blame you for buying a premade package. There's one version that gets consistently favorable reviews online, and that would be the Hormel Square Table Slow Simmered Beef Roast. It comes with jus and savory sauce, and all you need to do is microwave it in the tray it came in for a few minutes, before it's ready to serve.

One five-star reviewer from Walmart said, "This is the best fully cooked beef roast i have bought. I simply add a little bit of seasoning to it and serve it with minute-made jasmine rice, candied yams, and cabbage, and my family has a full-course meal. This is the closest to home cooked I have found." Other Walmart shoppers laud it for its scratch-made taste as well, offering other suggestions on how to enjoy it; like with rice, or Hawaiian rolls. Since it's your main protein, you can accompany it with plenty of delicious sides.