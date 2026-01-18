The Store-Bought Heat-And-Eat Pot Roast Shoppers Say Is 'The Best'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pot roast is one of the most comforting foods out there, but if you've ever made it from scratch, you know one unfortunate thing: a roast takes a long time to make. That's why if you're just not in the mood to cook, but still want those tender beef chunks that are best served over a bed of mashed potatoes, nobody would blame you for buying a premade package. There's one version that gets consistently favorable reviews online, and that would be the Hormel Square Table Slow Simmered Beef Roast. It comes with jus and savory sauce, and all you need to do is microwave it in the tray it came in for a few minutes, before it's ready to serve.
One five-star reviewer from Walmart said, "This is the best fully cooked beef roast i have bought. I simply add a little bit of seasoning to it and serve it with minute-made jasmine rice, candied yams, and cabbage, and my family has a full-course meal. This is the closest to home cooked I have found." Other Walmart shoppers laud it for its scratch-made taste as well, offering other suggestions on how to enjoy it; like with rice, or Hawaiian rolls. Since it's your main protein, you can accompany it with plenty of delicious sides.
Hormel makes other global household staples
The beef roast is a winner, but Hormel isn't a one-trick pony. The Minnesota-based company manufactures some pretty useful food products, such as its canned chili. (Three-ingredient chili cheese dip for the Super Bowl, anyone?) And while we think Hormel bacon deserves a spot in your cart, in my mind, the brand's biggest claim to fame comes in a rectangular can. That would be SPAM, the shelf-stable, salty pork product that's made of a blend of shoulder and ham meat. And whether SPAM seems like a joke or a legitimate breakfast, it's found its place on kitchen tables around the world. If you're looking for a salty boost for your simple fried rice and don't want to run out to the store, SPAM's always got your back.
SPAM, however, is admittedly not a one-stop dinner solution — as in you can't necessarily pop it in the microwave, put it on potatoes, and call that dinner. In those cases, you'll more likely want to reach for Hormel Square Table Slow Simmered Beef Roast instead, as it is a little more of an everyday thing. As of early 2026, it's just over $11 for a 15-ounce package (so not the cheapest, but it's prepared food), but just know reviewers like this one in case you need a quick idea for dinner.