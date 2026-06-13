Butter Or Margarine? Here's What's Better For Flavorful, Moist Cakes

The ingredients you use in baked goods matter, and there's arguably no bakery staple that's more popular than cake. Most people have enjoyed their fair share of slices of cake in their lives, so everyone knows that the quality can vary quite a bit. Reasonable minds may differ, but let's be honest, the best kinds of cake are flavorful and moist. If your recipe isn't living up to this gold standard, it might be time to take a look at what ingredients you're using. To find out more, we spoke to Kristina Lavallee, aka The Cake Girl.

We specifically wanted to pick Lavallee's brain on whether butter or margarine is the better choice for cakes. Margarine is one of those vintage ingredients Grandma always cooked with (and now we don't), but does it deserve a spot on your baking shelf? "Butter and margarine both serve a similar role in cake recipes, as they both provide fat, which contributes to the moisture, texture, and richness of the cake," Lavallee explained. "The biggest difference between the two ingredients is their composition and flavor. Butter is a natural dairy product that contains butterfat, milk solids, and water. On the other hand, margarine is made from vegetable oils."

Although they may look and taste somewhat similar when spread on hot toast, the differences between them become more noticeable when baking with them. "As a professional baker, I almost always prefer butter because of the depth of flavor that it brings to cakes," said Lavallee. Even some of the best butter brands will work better for baking than others, but as a general rule of thumb, margarine simply can't live up to that big butter taste.