Butter Or Margarine? Here's What's Better For Flavorful, Moist Cakes
The ingredients you use in baked goods matter, and there's arguably no bakery staple that's more popular than cake. Most people have enjoyed their fair share of slices of cake in their lives, so everyone knows that the quality can vary quite a bit. Reasonable minds may differ, but let's be honest, the best kinds of cake are flavorful and moist. If your recipe isn't living up to this gold standard, it might be time to take a look at what ingredients you're using. To find out more, we spoke to Kristina Lavallee, aka The Cake Girl.
We specifically wanted to pick Lavallee's brain on whether butter or margarine is the better choice for cakes. Margarine is one of those vintage ingredients Grandma always cooked with (and now we don't), but does it deserve a spot on your baking shelf? "Butter and margarine both serve a similar role in cake recipes, as they both provide fat, which contributes to the moisture, texture, and richness of the cake," Lavallee explained. "The biggest difference between the two ingredients is their composition and flavor. Butter is a natural dairy product that contains butterfat, milk solids, and water. On the other hand, margarine is made from vegetable oils."
Although they may look and taste somewhat similar when spread on hot toast, the differences between them become more noticeable when baking with them. "As a professional baker, I almost always prefer butter because of the depth of flavor that it brings to cakes," said Lavallee. Even some of the best butter brands will work better for baking than others, but as a general rule of thumb, margarine simply can't live up to that big butter taste.
Why butter is better for cakes
The reason why butter works better than margarine for making great cakes primarily comes down to fat content, though that's far from the only factor at play. Low-fat butter is seriously ruining your baked goods, and while the fat percentage of margarine can vary widely depending on the brand, it typically has a lower fat content. To people who tend to avoid fats, that might sound like a good thing, but the quality of your cake will say otherwise.
"When someone bites into a cake made with butter, they immediately notice the richness of flavor that makes it feel homemade," Kristina Lavallee said. When asked whether any cake recipes benefit from swapping butter for margarine, she did admit there may be a time and a place. "There are some recipes that other fats, or a combination of fats together, can help achieve a better texture, and in that case, it is best to look at margarine as an option," she shared. In other words, if your cake is already maxed out on its butter content, using margarine can be a good way to balance things back out.
Despite this small exception, Lavallee made it clear that butter was the clear winner in her eyes. "If I am making a classic cake or wedding cake where flavor is the main focus, butter is always my go-to." Just remember that butter temperature really matters in baking, so pay attention to the recipe's specifics or you risk messing up your cake anyway.