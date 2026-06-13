Reddit Says This Nostalgic Dish Is Overdue For A Comeback
Mid-century America produced more than its fair share of fascinating culinary creations, some of which perhaps deserve to stay in the past (case in point: chewable tomato soup). However, many retro dishes are well worth reviving, and one such classic family dinner that deserves a comeback is porcupine meatballs. This delightfully named dish (which, spoiler alert, does not contain any actual porcupine) combines ground meat, rice, and a rich tomato sauce into a convenient, crowd-pleasing, one-pot meal.
Porcupine meatballs typically consist of ground beef meatballs mixed with uncooked rice which are skillet-seared and then simmered in tomato sauce. As the rice cooks, it pops out of the balls, giving them the appearance of little meatball porcupines with rice quills (ok, it's a bit of a stretch but it's adorable so we'll go with it). The family-friendly dish seems to have become an American staple in the 1930s as a tasty, penny-pinching way to make precious meat go further. The Depression-era delicacy has declined in popularity since the 1970s, but many argue that it's overdue for a comeback (especially with beef prices skyrocketing in 2026).
In one Reddit thread, commenters fondly reflected on childhood memories of eating porcupine meatballs at the family dinner table. One person reminisced, "We used to make [porcupine meatballs] all the time growing up. I should make these again." Another noted, "Oh man, I love these things! I think it's time to introduce them to my kid."
How to make and serve porcupine meatballs
Porcupine meatballs are a recipe that invites variation and customization. The dish proliferated in midcentury church cookbooks and on recipe cards (which are also making a well-deserved comeback) throughout the mid-20th century. Additionally, many canned food companies published their own recipes — there's a version from Campbell's which uses its condensed tomato soup and one from Hunt's that uses the brand's canned tomato sauce.
Luckily, the basic formula for porcupine meatballs is relatively simple and forgiving. Make your favorite nonna-approved meatballs and add uncooked rice to the mix (the rice-to-meat ratio isn't an exact science, but 1 pound of ground meat and ½ cup uncooked rice generally works well). Sear the meatballs in a skillet, then simmer them in tomato sauce for 45 minutes or until the rice is fully cooked and popping out of the meatballs for maximum porcupine-quill effect. Serve with more rice, mashed potatoes, or crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Whether you're craving a cheap, crowd-pleasing comfort meal to add to your rotation or simply love reviving old-school recipes, this nostalgic family dinner definitely deserves a 21st-century comeback.