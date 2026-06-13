Reddit Says This Nostalgic Dish Is Overdue For A Comeback

Mid-century America produced more than its fair share of fascinating culinary creations, some of which perhaps deserve to stay in the past (case in point: chewable tomato soup). However, many retro dishes are well worth reviving, and one such classic family dinner that deserves a comeback is porcupine meatballs. This delightfully named dish (which, spoiler alert, does not contain any actual porcupine) combines ground meat, rice, and a rich tomato sauce into a convenient, crowd-pleasing, one-pot meal.

Porcupine meatballs typically consist of ground beef meatballs mixed with uncooked rice which are skillet-seared and then simmered in tomato sauce. As the rice cooks, it pops out of the balls, giving them the appearance of little meatball porcupines with rice quills (ok, it's a bit of a stretch but it's adorable so we'll go with it). The family-friendly dish seems to have become an American staple in the 1930s as a tasty, penny-pinching way to make precious meat go further. The Depression-era delicacy has declined in popularity since the 1970s, but many argue that it's overdue for a comeback (especially with beef prices skyrocketing in 2026).

In one Reddit thread, commenters fondly reflected on childhood memories of eating porcupine meatballs at the family dinner table. One person reminisced, "We used to make [porcupine meatballs] all the time growing up. I should make these again." Another noted, "Oh man, I love these things! I think it's time to introduce them to my kid."