The Decades-Old Tomato Soup People Chewed On (Yes, You Read That Right)

There are some vintage summer dishes you just don't see anymore, and for good reasons. Long ago, people would consume toxic substances or foods that used endangered animal parts as ingredients. Other dishes are just considered utterly disgusting nowadays, such as ham and hollandaise sauce over bananas. One retro recipe that has fallen by the wayside involved folks trading out their soup spoons for forks. It may sound wild, but some people actually used to chew their soup, thanks to tomato aspics.

You might think of jiggly sweet Jell-O as a dessert, but the truth is that this was a savory dinner party or summer luncheon dish. Called an "aspic salad," it involved mixing tomato soup with unsweetened gelatin along with chopped vegetables, spices, and sauces. The resulting creation was served chilled and had a taste resembling a Bloody Mary. Believe it or not, these aspic dishes were once considered show stoppers and ways to impress your guests rather than dismay them. The aspic fad lasted decades in the mid-1900s, and it has a history going back hundreds of years before that.