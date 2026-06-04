Trader Joe's New Mini Tote Bags Have Finally Been Revealed (And They're Sure To Go Fast)
Trader Joe's mini totes have previously whipped fans up into a frenzy which caused chaotic lines at some store locations, and the company has just released previews of this year's canvas bags. They'll come in multiple pastel stripe varieties, including blue, green, brown, and pink. Like the name suggests, the convenient totes are mini, so they won't be a drag to carry around; they measure out at 13 inches long, 11 inches tall, and 6 inches wide. If you're a fan of these totes, what's more important to note is the date — they'll land in stores on June 17 and will sell for $2.99 each.
The original version of the mini tote bags were released in 2024 and featured solid blue, yellow, green, and red designs; but multiple versions of the tote bags have been released since, including Halloween varieties. Trader Joe's mini totes once had such high demand that resellers tried listing them for $1,000 per bag. Hopefully not too many people shelled out those prices because hype can cause all sorts of mayhem, but when it comes to fan-favorite grocery store bags apparently all bets are off.
Trader Joe's also recently released some insulated mini totes
Canvas totes aren't the only totes that Trader Joe's has offered recently. In fact, the grocery store chain released lunchbox-sized insulated totes just last month. Those retailed for $3.99 each and featured six designs, all of which were summer-themed to keep your food cool during your warm weather commute. The last time insulated mini totes were sold at Trader Joe's was in 2024, and they looked fairly similar to the recent release.
If you're excited about the new canvas totes, Trader Joe's official stance is that it isn't a fan of people reselling the bags (frankly, it's not particularly nice), but if the past is any indication the new ones are all but guaranteed to sell out so mark your calendars for June 17. While you're there, we recently covered 14 new Trader Joe's items that'll help make your backyard barbecues more interesting this season. If you're lucky, you'll be able to bring some of them home in a little pastel tote bag.