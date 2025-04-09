$1,000 For A Trader Joe's Mini Tote? Resellers Believe The Hype

It's official: A trendy new tote bag is spring's hottest accessory. The bag is a viral sensation, currently sold out in stores after people lined up for hours to buy it. Now, online, resellers are asking for upward of $2,000.

Nope, the pricy purse isn't from Gucci or Louis Vuitton. It's Trader Joe's new limited edition mini tote, and it costs $2.99 new. The 13-inch-long, 11-inch-tall, and 6-inch-wide cotton and polyester canvas tote is a smaller version of the store's larger canvas bags. This isn't the first time that the mini totes have sold out: The original mini bags sent shoppers scrambling when they hit stores in March 2024, then again when they were re-released in September. So what's new? The latest launch features pastel colors instead.

News of the impending release leaked on Monday, a day before Trader Joe's officially released the coveted bags. Reportedly, shoppers lined up for hours outside stores in hopes of snagging the bags before they sold out. Resellers on eBay are acting fast, too. Sellers are listing sets of four for $1,000, and one "rare" factory misprint is priced at $1,999.